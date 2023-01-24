Stefon Diggs Tweets Cryptic Messages After NFL Divisional Round

Stefon Diggs offered his first public comments on Monday in the aftermath of his sideline outburst during the Bills’ 27–10 Divisional loss to the Bengals and reported an early exit from Highmark Stadium after the game.

The star receiver shared his thoughts on Twitter regarding the response to his actions since Sunday’s game. Diggs was seen having a heated late-game exchange with quarterback Josh Allen on the sideline in the midst of the Bills’ struggling Offensive performance and later named in a report saying he “darted out” of the Locker room postgame with his belongings before Briefly returning .

