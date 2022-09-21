Stefon Diggs loves Josh Allen, but he can roll him in basketball

Stefon Diggs is a great receiver, but if he were a few inches taller, he’d be on the hardwood. Diggs spoke to FanSided on Tuesday afternoon on behalf of SNICKERS.

Stefon Diggs might be a star pass-catcher for the unbeaten Buffalo Bills, but he still believes he could have been a dominant scorer in the NBA.

Diggs also believes he could handle Bills quarterback Josh Allen any time on the basketball court.

“They can’t beat me at hoops,” Diggs cracked. “You guys, get after his comments section. They can’t beat me.”

On Tuesday, Diggs Touched on a variety of topics during his spot on the Stacking The Box Podcast with Sterling Holmes and Matt Verderame. The Pro Bowler went into detail about how he sees Buffalo’s chance of winning the Super Bowl, continuing with a tough AFC East battle against the Miami Dolphins this weekend at Hard Rock Stadium.

However, Diggs insists he hasn’t thought about playing against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium come Week 6, when the Bills visit for the third straight year. Each of the last two seasons, Diggs’ season has ended at the venue, including last year’s 13 Seconds classic.

That night, Diggs said he knew the game wasn’t over at any point, largely because of his own high-drama magic as a member of the Minnesota Vikings when they beat the New Orleans Saints in the 2017 NFC Divisional round.

“I was just trying to catch the ball and get out of bounds,” remembers Diggs of the Minneapolis Miracle. “But I caught the ball and felt no contact, something must have happened to him. I’m about to run. Then I said f**k it, I’m going to the goal.”

Through two games this season, Diggs has 270 receiving yards, ranking second in the NFL only behind Tyreek Hill of Miami.

