Steelers WR Diontae Johnson’s Cryptic social media activity

The Pittsburgh Steelers season is barely over and there is already some controversy. It seems that wide receiver Diontae Johnson is up to a little social media hijinks and has the fanbase in a full uproar.

It all started with a tweet that Johnson sent out on December 10. It simply read, ‘Ain gone say to much…but stay tuned’ with the 100 emoji. This got everyone’s wheels turning about what it could possibly mean. Then, just as you thought it wasn’t going to be a big deal, it got out that Johson removed Steelers from his Twitter bio and unfollowed them on social media.

These theatrics aren’t new for Johnson as he did something similar last offseason as he worked for a new contract. A contract the Steelers gave him. A contract that has a $16.3 million cap hit for 2023 and $15.8 million in 2024.

Is this all a Tactic by Johnson to simply divest himself from the social media Buzz and focus on himself in the offseason or is this the beginning of the end for him in Pittsburgh? It’s hard to imagine any talks of a trade having happened so soon after the end of the season so if that’s the angle, it would have to be coming just from Johnson’s camp.

Let us know in the comments what you make of Johnson’s recent actions and do you think he will be back next season.