Steelers vs. Saints prediction, odds, spread, line: 2022 NFL picks, Week 10 best bets from proven model

Kenny Pickett and the Pittsburgh Steelers (2-6) are set to host Andy Dalton and the New Orleans Saints (3-6) in a cross-conference NFL Week 10 matchup. The Steelers have their sights set on snapping a two-game losing streak and should be well rested coming off a bye in Week 9. Meanwhile, the Saints are looking to rebound from a 27-13 loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Monday Night Football. Reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year TJ Watt is set to make his return to action for the Steelers after missing most of the season with a knee injury.

Steelers vs. Saints spread: Pick’em

Steelers vs. Saints over/under: 39.5 points

Steelers vs. Saints money line: Pittsburgh -110, New Orleans -110

Featured Game | Pittsburgh Steelers vs. New Orleans Saints

What you need to know about the Steelers

Pittsburgh has to be aching after a bruising 35-13 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles two weeks ago. Rookie QB Kenny Pickett had a memorable game, but not in the way you want to be remembered: besides failing to produce a single touchdown, he threw one interception and fumbled the ball once with only 191 yards passing.

Pittsburgh should benefit from the return of outside linebacker TJ Watt. The 2021 NFL Defensive Player of the Year injured his knee in Pittsburgh’s 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 1 and has been out of action since. Watt’s presence alone should make things much easier for the rest of the Steelers defense. Pittsburgh’s success in this Matchup may come down to how well they defend against Saints RB Alvin Kamara.

What you need to know about the Saints

Meanwhile, the Saints came up short against the Ravens this past Monday, falling 27-13. No one had a standout game offensively for New Orleans, but it got one touchdown from TE Juwan Johnson. Dalton ended up with a quarterback rating of 84.0.

The Saints remain talented enough to play with and beat any team in the league on any given Sunday, but inconsistencies, particularly on the offensive side of the ball, have kept them from being considered a legitimate threat in the NFC. At 3-6, they are still alive in the NFC South, but they can’t afford too many more losses. New Orleans will get back veteran receiver Jarvis Landry, who has been out since Week 4 with an ankle injury.

