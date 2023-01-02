Steelers vs. Ravens live score, updates, Highlights from NFL ‘Sunday Night Football’ game

With just two weeks left in the NFL season, much of the league’s playoff picture is set. Although the Ravens find themselves Mostly fixed in their seeding, there’s nothing quite like a rivalry game to keep a team on its toes.

Baltimore (10-5) has found its way into the postseason, overcoming a series of injuries, and holds the No. 5 seed in the AFC. John Harbaugh’s Squad has accomplished some of that success without star quarterback Lamar Jackson, who has spent the past three weeks on the sideline after suffering a high ankle sprain against the Broncos.

Backup Tyler Huntley has been solid, if unspectacular, in Jackson’s absence. However, few defenses possess as much talent along the defensive line as the Ravens’ Week 17 foe, the Steelers (7-8).

Leading the way in the Steel City is TJ Watt. The edge rusher’s season was, much like Jackson’s, derailed by injuries, but now he’s back, and with 2.5 sacks in his past three games, it seems he’s better than ever.

The Steelers’ playoff hopes are hanging on by a thread following a comeback win over the Raiders last week. What better way to keep the playoff dream alive than beating a Rival on the road?

The Sporting News is providing live updates from Steelers vs. Ravens on “Sunday Night Football.” Follow along below for Highlights and results from Sunday’s AFC North Clash at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore.

Date: Sunday, Dec. 18
Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

Date: Sunday, Dec. 18

Sunday, Dec. 18 Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

Steelers vs. Ravens will kick off at 8:20 pm ET from M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore.