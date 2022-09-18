Steelers vs. Patriots score: Live updates, game stats, Highlights for NFL Week 2 AFC Showdown

PITTSBURGH — We’re underway at Acrisure Stadium, as the NFL’s only teams with six Lombardi Trophies are squaring off in Week 2 of the NFL’s regular season. After 30 minutes of play, the Patriots took a 10-3 halftime lead on Nelson Agholor’s 44-yard touchdown catch with 22 seconds left until intermission.

After the Steelers opened the game with a punt, the Patriots (who deferred after winning the coin toss) took an early lead on Nick Folk’s 28-yard field goal. Both teams then traded interceptions, with Minkah Fitzpatrick’s pick of Mac Jones setting up Chris Boswell’s game-tying, 36-yard field goal. The two teams traded punts before Jones hit Agholor for the go-ahead score just before halftime.

All but one of Jones’ 10 first half completions went to either Agholor or Jakobi Myers, who caught a team-high five passes during the game’s opening half. Jones out-played Pittsburgh quarterback Mitch Trubisky, who committed his first turnover of the year when he was picked off by Jalen Mills near the end of the first quarter.

Which team will come out on top?

