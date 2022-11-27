Steelers vs. Colts free live streams: How to watch NFL ‘Monday Night Football’ game without cable

The Steelers-Colts game might get the primetime Spotlight on “Monday Night Football,” but the game itself isn’t appointment viewing.

Both Pittsburgh (3-7) and Indianapolis (4-6-1) enter Monday’s meeting on the outside looking into the NFL playoffs. The Steelers find themselves at the bottom of the competitive AFC North, while the Colts Somehow are in second place in the South to the 7-3 Titans.

Either way, both teams will need to see a massive reversal of fortunes in the back half of the season if they want to make the playoffs. To that end, Pittsburgh has a manageable stretch that includes the Colts, Falcons, Raiders, Panthers and a doubleheader with the Ravens.

The Colts may be in contention for the AFC South, but it appears team owner Jim Irsay is looking towards a rebuild in 2023 and beyond with his placement of Jeff Saturday as the team’s interim coach. Indianapolis isn’t out of the running, but would need significant help from the Titans to take over the AFC South.

MORE: Watch ‘Monday Night Football’ live with fuboTV (free trial)

Another interesting comparison between the two teams is at quarterback, where the Colts have gone with a seasoned veteran in Matt Ryan, whom Saturday named as starter in short order. The Steelers will move forward with Kenny Pickett, who has shown upside in his rookie season.

Here’s everything you need to know about the “MNF” game between the Steelers and Colts:

Steelers vs. Colts live stream

ESPN+

ESPN.com/ESPN app

fuboTV

The Steelers-Colts “MNF” game will be broadcast nationally on ESPN, with Joe Buck (play-by-play), Troy Aikman (analyst) and Lisa Salters (sideline reporter) working the game.

Either way, the game can be streamed live online via ESPN.com, on the ESPN app or with a subscription to ESPN+. FuboTV, which carries the ESPN family of networks and offers a free trial, is another option for cord-cutters.

How to watch NFL ‘Monday Night Football’ games without cable

“Monday Night Football” once again calls ESPN home in 2022. Viewers can watch the game on the banner network — and, on occasion, ESPN 2 — or stream the series on ESPN.com, the ESPN app or ESPN+.

Streaming option Cable subscription needed? Free? Cost Free trial? ESPN+ Well Well $9.99/month Well ESPN.com/ESPN App Yes Yes — — NFL+ (mobile only) Yes Yes — — fuboTV Well Well $64.99/month Yes DIRECTV STREAM Well Well $69.99/month Yes Hulu Plus Live TV Well Well $64.99/month Yes Sling TV Well Well $35/month Yes YouTube TV Well Well $64.99/month

‘Monday Night Football’ schedule 2022