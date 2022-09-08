Steelers vs. Bengals odds, prediction, betting tips for NFL Week 1

In Week 1 of the 2022 NFL regular season, we have six games that feature Divisional rivals. One of those matchups that we will see on Sunday afternoon is between the Steelers and Bengals at PayCor Stadium (1:00 pm ET, CBS). The Bengals, who were the darlings of the NFL last season and made a surprise run to the Super Bowl, swept the two-game season series from the Steelers. Cincinnati seems poised to make another run for the AFC North crown as they upgraded their Offensive line in the offseason, which will help Joe Burrow and his explosive offense.

Meanwhile, the Steelers are turning the page at quarterback this season with Mitchell Trubisky being named the starter. Trubisky, who signed a multi-year deal in free agency, was competing with first-round pick Kenny Pickett for the starting quarterback job during training camp and preseason. Trubisky has the dubious task of replacing Ben Roethlisberger, who retired in January after spending 18 seasons under center for the black and gold. Head Coach Mike Tomlin hopes Trubisky can keep them in contention and make the Playoffs for the second-straight season.

Below, we’ll give you all the information you need before placing a wager on Steelers-Bengals, including the updated odds from Caesar’s Sportsbook, tips, and our Prediction for this Week 1 AFC North showdown.

Steelers vs. Bengals odds for NFL Week 1

Betting odds courtesy of Caesar’s Sportsbook

Spread: Bengals -6.5

Over/Under: 44.5

Moneyline: Steelers +228, Bengals -285

To no one’s surprise, the Bengals enter Week 1 as an almost touchdown favorite over the Steelers. Cincinnati could cover this number as they won both games last season by double-digit points. Additionally, the total is sitting at 44.5, which is not low given that the Steelers’ defense is not a pushover. However, the Bengals will be able to score some points, as the Steelers’ defense will have a tough time covering Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, and Tyler Boyd.

Steelers vs. Bengals all-time series

The Steelers are dominating the all-time series against the Bengals with a record of 67-38. However, Cincy has had Pittsburgh’s number recently, winning three-straight matchups. The last time the Steelers defeated the Bengals was on Nov. 15, 2020 (36-10). Pittsburgh will look to snap its mini-losing streak on Sunday and re-establish its presence within the AFC North.

Three Trends to know

— The Steelers are 11-3 straight up in their past 14 games against the Bengals and 16-4 straight up in their past 20 road games against Cincinnati.

— However, the Steelers haven’t had the best of luck in season openers, as they are 3-7-1 against the spread in their past 11 Week 1 games.

— 42 percent of the money is on the Bengals to cover, but they are receiving 60 percent of tickets, according to BetQL.

Three things to watch for

Can Mitchell Trubisky rise to the occasion?

The last time we saw Trubisky under center as a starter was in 2021 with the Bears. Last season, Trubisky was the backup to Josh Allen in Buffalo, where he got a chance to refine his skills in Brian Daboll’s system. If the Steelers want to pull the upset, they will need the former No. 2 overall pick to make plays through the air and with his legs. As a starter, Trubisky is 29-21 with a career 64-percent completion percentage. He has the weapons around him to be successful (assuming Diontae Johnson plays through his shoulder injury). However, it will be up to him to make the correct reads and plays on Sunday.

The Bengals WRs vs. the Steelers’ secondary

The Steelers’ defense has the tough task of slowing down this Bengals wide receiver unit that features Chase, Higgins, and Boyd. Chase was the star of that group as a rookie last season with 81 receptions (128 targets) for 1,455 yards and 13 touchdowns. However, the Steelers cannot sleep on Higgins and Boyd, who can make plays in their own right. Last season, Chase had two touchdowns against Pittsburgh, Higgins scored one, and Boyd added another. The Steelers’ defense won’t be able to shut down all three guys, but if it can pressure Burrow, it could limit the production of this dynamic trio.

The battle of the RBs: Najee Harris vs. Joe Mixon

Both teams have outstanding receivers, but we cannot forget the running backs, who are some of the best in the league. Pittsburgh has second-year running back Najee Harris, who had an incredible rookie season with 381 touches for 1,667 yards and 10 touchdowns. Meanwhile, Cincinnati has vet Joe Mixon, who quietly had a career year in 2021 with 1,205 yards and 13 touchdowns. Both running backs are the lead backs for their respective offenses and will play a huge role in this game. The Steelers struggled to stop the run last season, allowing a league-worst 146.1 rushing yards per game. If Pittsburgh can keep Mixon in check, it will go a long way in Sunday’s game.

Stat that matters

80.9. This was Burrow’s completion percentage in two games last season against the Steelers. The former LSU standout was able to pick apart that defense en route to a season sweep. In their last meeting in Week 12, Burrow completed 83 percent of his passes for 190 yards, a touchdown, and an interception. Surprisingly, Burrow had fewer than 200 passing yards in both meetings against the Steelers and the Bengals still won. He will look to have similar efficiency and success to kick off this season.

Steelers vs. Bengals Prediction

The Steelers will try to get their revenge in the regular season opener over the new kids on the block in the Bengals. However, it won’t be easy, as there’s some uncertainty around Talented wide receiver Diontae Johnson, who is still dealing with a shoulder injury. If Johnson doesn’t play it will be a significant loss for Pittsburgh’s offense. Meanwhile, the Bengals’ offense will pick up where it left off last season, and it should be able to run the ball with Mixon. This AFC North battle will Barely go OVER the total of 44.5, as the Bengals win 27-21 but the Steelers get the backdoor cover.