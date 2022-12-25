Steelers retire Franco Harris’ No. 32 during the emotional Halftime ceremony days after the Hall of Famer’s death

“We had a chance to be a part of Steeler history tonight,” Coach Mike Tomlin said after the emotional win, clad in Harris’ jersey. “We don’t take that lightly, man. We’re just so appreciative of the ground that’s been laid by those that have come before us, like this man’s jersey that I’m wearing right here. We get to enjoy the fruit of their labor daily, man, just in terms of the standard of expectation here in Pittsburgh, the relationship that we have with our fan base, man. We just wanted to Honor him, his teammates and all the men that have come before us that’s made the black and gold what it is.”