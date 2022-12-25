Steelers retire Franco Harris’ No. 32 during the emotional Halftime ceremony days after the Hall of Famer’s death
Steelers fans roared with chants of “Fran-co! Fran-co!” as Rooney then presented Harris’ widow and son with a No. 32 jersey. It wasn’t the first time Saturday night cheers broke out for the Hall of Famer.
During pregame introductions, Steelers stalwart Cameron Heyward ran out of the tunnel hoisting a Massive black No. 32 flags to a notable ovation. He was one of Myriad Steelers players and coaches who arrived at the stadium wearing Harris’ No. 32 jersey.
Harris was then honored with a moment of silence before the singing of the national anthem.
“We had a chance to be a part of Steeler history tonight,” Coach Mike Tomlin said after the emotional win, clad in Harris’ jersey. “We don’t take that lightly, man. We’re just so appreciative of the ground that’s been laid by those that have come before us, like this man’s jersey that I’m wearing right here. We get to enjoy the fruit of their labor daily, man, just in terms of the standard of expectation here in Pittsburgh, the relationship that we have with our fan base, man. We just wanted to Honor him, his teammates and all the men that have come before us that’s made the black and gold what it is.”
The ceremony, attended by the likes of Steelers Legends Mel Blount, Joe Greene and John Fuqua and witnessed by a dedicated throng of Terrible Towelers willing to brave single-digit temps on Christmas Eve, marked the close of a week of mourning and celebration of Harris , during which the football world remembered fondly a truly unforgettable player and individual.