Steelers-Panthers Spread, Lions-Jets Total, More Early Sunday Bets

For the latest NFL odds, click here.

NFL Predictions

Pick Steelers +3 & ML Best Book Time 1 pm ET

Brandon Anderson: We’ve been riding the Steelers since TJ Watt’s return a month ago. I see no reason to stop now.

Pittsburgh’s defense is third in Football Outsiders’ DVOA with Watt on the field, ranking top five against both the run and the pass. And on the other side of the ball, the Steelers are running the ball well and playing genuinely good football. And although Kenny Pickett is out, Mitch Trubisky has played well enough, he might not be a real downgrade from the rookie.

Everyone is excited about Carolina right now, but the underlying numbers tell us this team hasn’t really been a whole lot better under Steve Wilks than Matt Rhule. The defense has always been solid, but the offense is still pretty bad, and Sam Darnold has no shot against this Steel Curtain. He’s 4-8 (33%) against the spread (ATS) as a favorite and has no business being a favorite.

This isn’t a traditional Rah Rah Mike Tomlin spot. He’s 40-17-1 (70%) ATS as an underdog from Week 5 on, but that spot is better at home, in the division, and after a big loss. This is none of those things, but Tomlin is a perfect 6-0 both ATS and straight up as an underdog after a division loss in that spot.

What is QuickSlip? QuickSlip is an Action Network feature that allows users to automatically pre-load their bet slip at FanDuel Sportsbook.

» Return to the table of contents «

Pick Under 44 Best Book Time 1 pm ET

John LanFranca: The Jets defense is playing at an elite level, ranking second in yards per play allowed on the season and third in Football Outsiders’ DVOA since Week 9. Six of their last eight games have gone under the total, and with the re-insertion of Zach Wilson, I expect a conservative game plan that leans heavily on their dominant defense.

With all of the chatter that the Lions have begun their playoff run, I am not quite sold their offense is ready to take their show on the road.

Jared Goff has thrown only two touchdowns away from the Ford Field this season, as the Lions have averaged 18.4 points per game. That said, both of their 31-point performances over the past few weeks away from home came against two of the league’s four worst defensive units, the Giants and Bears. The Lions have also played against two of the top-ranked defenses when they traveled to New England and Dallas in Weeks 5 and 7, when they managed to score six total points combined.

Neither offense will have an easy time putting points on the board Sunday. Play the under down to 43.

» Return to the table of contents «

Pick Trevor Lawrence Over 246.5 Pass Yards Best Book Time 1 pm ET

Sam Farley: Sunday features the 10-3 Cowboys against the 5-8 Jaguars, but this Matchup won’t be as lopsided as some expect with the Jags’ playoff hopes still alive.

We know all about this Incredible Cowboys defense and how effective they’ve been — and yes, we know Micah Parsons should be Defensive Player of the Year. But this isn’t the Trevor Lawrence we saw earlier in the season.

Since Week 9, Lawrence has had 1,362 passing yards, 10 touchdowns, a league-high 71.8% completion percentage, and the second-best passer rating (111.7).

Whisper it quietly, but Lawrence looks the real deal right now. He’s playing like the kid who got drafted first overall in 2021 and was acclaimed as the best quarterback prospect since Andrew Luck. This is a young man finding his feet in the pro game, both as a leader and as a quarterback, and he isn’t stopping now.

Lawrence’s passing yard line is as low as 246.5, but I’d back it over all the way to 255.5.

» Return to the table of contents «