Steelers notebook: Offense among NFL’s worst on 3rd downs, in time of possession

Chase Claypool can’t nail down a common theme for the struggles of the Pittsburgh Steelers offense on third downs.

“Sometimes we don’t make the plays. Sometimes we call plays into the wrong defense, or sometimes (opponents) call the right defense,” the Steelers wide receiver said Monday. “It’s hard to get every third down. … Sometimes, it is just the way it works out. We will just keep working on it, and that’s an area of ​​focus.”

The offense ranks 25th in the NFL in third-down conversion percentage at 33.3% through three games. The Steelers were an especially poor 1 for 9 on third downs during this past Thursday’s loss to the Cleveland Browns.

Of the Steelers 13 third-down conversions this season, four have come on third-and-1, a situation in which the offense is perfect in its four attempts. That means for any third down of 2 yards to go or more, the Steelers are an abysmal 9 for 35.

“If we can get in manageable third downs,” center Mason Cole said, “those third and shorts, third and mediums — the difference between third-and-5 and third-and-10 is huge. Playbook wise you have much more success. You have a quick passing game, and you’re not stressing the quarterback out so much with the pass rush. Managing first and second down so we can be more manageable in third down is important for us.”

Time of possession woes

Not mutually exclusive to third-down conversion rate is time of possession. Not surprisingly, the Steelers do not rate well in that category, either. Excluding overtime, the Steelers have possessed the ball an average of 24 minutes, 15 seconds per game, meaning the defense is on the field almost 50% more than the offense.

The Steelers’ average drive time of 2:15 is second worst in the NFL. It has led to questions about whether the defense has become fatigued, particularly late in games so far this season.

For his part, though, starting inside linebacker Myles Jack rejects that notion.

“That is what camp is for: to get you in shape to go out there and do this,” Jack said. “That’s our job, play defense, get some stops, make the field manageable for the offense and try to give them a short field, create some turnovers.”

No more Pro Bowl

No player on the current Steelers roster has been named to the Pro Bowl more often than Cameron Heyward. Heyward has played in his last Pro Bowl game, though.

That’s because no one will play in a Pro Bowl game anymore. Word broke Monday that the NFL is discontinuing the Pro Bowl game and instead will have a multi-day skills competition and flag football game.

“Everything has got to evolve. … The game has changed,” Heyward said. “I think a lot of guys are worried going into free agency about injuries. I can recount some guys actually getting hurt before their chance to negotiate contracts. So we have to be smart along with that.

“I know it’s a fans’ game, and we all want to take part, but at the same time, if people try to look at the players’ end, this is a great way. It’s a weeklong thing. So you look for it to just take on (its own identity) and be something that’s really great for our fans and community.”

Cam’s kindness

A visit to Children’s Hospital on Monday began a stretch of seven acts of community outreach conducted by Heyward, the reigning Steelers nominee for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year award. Heyward is doing the Charity work this week on behalf of his foundation, The Heyward House, and it’s been dubbed “Cam’s Kindness Week.”