Steelers free agents: Ranking the top 10, including several key defenders

PITTSBURGH — The Steelers had some extra money to throw around last year in free agency and did just that, as they spent more than $157 million in total contract value, including $77 million in first-year cash value.

After a cap-strapped COVID-19 year, they changed the types and structures of contracts they gave out, and they had to make some tough decisions to put a team on the field for 2021 with an eye on 2022. The plan was to set up the organization to construct the team however it wanted in 2022, with very few players under contract for more than two years.

At their leisure, the Steelers re-signed nine of their free agents (both unrestricted and restricted) last year, with Chukwuma Okorafor getting the most lucrative deal at $10 million per year.

Now, the Steelers have 21 unrestricted and restricted free agents and just about $1 million in projected cap space, according to Over the Cap. But they have the ability to create cap space by releasing players, restructuring contracts and perhaps signing a player or two to an extension. Money won’t be what decides who stays and who goes.

Unlike years past, the Steelers have some free agents who will draw significant interest on the market. These are the top 10, ranked in order of who will garner the most outside interest.

1. CB Cameron Sutton, 27

When the Steelers drafted Sutton in the third round in 2017, he was viewed as a jack of all trades. He could play corner, slot, safety and dime, and the Steelers asked him to do pretty much all of that… until this year. The Steelers used Sutton more as a traditional cornerback in 2020, and he produced with the big names at the position. He was sixth in passes defended with 15 and had three interceptions. He allowed a passer rating of 65.3 when his coverage was targeted, which is spectacular. A couple of dropped interceptions would have put him among the league leaders in that category. The Steelers would love to keep Sutton, and he recently told the team’s website that he would like to stay. But with his market value projected by Spotrac at $23 million over three years, he should garner interest from many teams that are looking to upgrade the position for relatively cheap. For a guy who has made $12 million over his first six seasons, money will come into play

2. S Terrell Edmunds, 26

The entire NFL had about a month and a half to sign Edmunds last year, as he sat on the free-agent market until late April looking for an offer. He settled for a one-year, $2.5 million deal to come back to the Steelers and had the best season of his career. Although the stats don’t jump off the sheet, he was a good pairing with Minkah Fitzpatrick, allowing the All-Pro to move around. Edmunds is more of a box safety than anything else but continues to be asked to cover tight ends weekly. The free-agent market is littered with top-end safeties like Jessie Bates, Jordan Poyer, Jimmie Ward and Vonn Bell. Edmunds, like Sutton, might only need an offer to stay. “If they do offer me another deal, of course, I would try to make things work and go from there,” he told Reporters in early January. Spotrac has Edmunds’ market value set at $5.4 million per year, which is affordable.

3. DL Larry Ogunjobi, 28

Ogunjobi was a Monster on the field for the Steelers. His issue was that he dealt with several injuries that almost eliminated his time on the practice field for the entire season. His marketability will be determined by his health. He is 28 and has played a lot of football at a challenging position. He was coveted enough last year that the Bears gave him $40 million before he failed his physical. The Steelers, sight unseen, offered him $8 million, so many teams will be willing to take the risk associated with Ogunjobi. He dealt with foot, knee and back injuries a year ago, yet still played 63 percent of the snaps and 16 of 17 games.

4. QB Mason Rudolph, 27

The last time we saw Rudolph, he was playing pretty well in preseason. They didn’t get a chance to start this year, with Kenny Pickett and Mitch Trubisky getting the call, but when you look at the quarterback issues around the league, Rudolph might have the ability to pick and choose a situation that is best for him to compete for a starting job or, at worst, a backup spot. Rudolph has zero interest in returning to the Steelers. He has 10 starts over three years and none in ideal circumstances. A record-tying 64 quarterbacks started at least one game during the regular season in 2022, which suggests the need for depth at the position.

5. S Damontae Kazee, 29

Kazee was a late signing because of off-field issues and then broke his forearm in the preseason. He returned for the second half of the season and was always around the ball. The Steelers won seven of the nine games in which Kazee played. He had two interceptions and 20 tackles while playing 54 percent of the snaps when he was active. For teams seeking veteran depth, Kazee could be in demand because of his ability to make plays. In 78 career games, he has 14 interceptions and seven forced fumbles. He led the league in interceptions in 2018 with seven and was a starter as recently as 2017.

6. LB Robert Spillane, 27

Last year at this time you would have laughed to see Spillane near the top of the free-agent list. But after playing each of the final 215 snaps at inside linebacker this season, and playing well, he could garner interest from teams looking for a downhill off-ball linebacker who continues to get better. Spillane had a career-high 79 tackles in 2022.

7. LB Devin Bush, 24

Bush has been a major disappointment and underachiever for the past three years, but that doesn’t mean he won’t find another home. The Steelers are done with him, even though they moved up 10 spots in the draft in 2019 to pick Bush at No. 10. His pedigree coming out of Michigan is what teams will be interested in, but he’s flawed in many ways, including his size.

8. DL Chris Wormley, 29

Wormley is a Tricky one. He is pushing 30 and had chronic knee problems before tearing his ACL late in the year. When healthy, he provides veteran depth, but many teams will be scared off by his age and the injury. That will likely benefit the Steelers during the late stages of free agency.

9. TE Zach Gentry, 26

Gentry isn’t going to wow you with anything except his size. He is a massive, end-of-the-line tight end who matches up well against 4-3 defensive ends. The emergence of Connor Heyward and the continued growth of former second-round pick Pat Freiermuth make Gentry expendable to a degree. He would have to find a good fit to suit his talents, and where does a blocking tight end fit in today’s NFL? Not many places.

10. FB Derek Watt, 30

For those interested in a special teams leader, Watt is their man. His Offensive skills are very limited at this point, even though he can play tight end, H-back and fullback.

