Steelers Currently Have No. 3 Overall Pick In 2023 NFL Draft Entering Week 6

Week 5 of the 2022 NFL season came to an end on Monday night with the Kansas City Chiefs beating the Las Vegas Raiders 30-29 at Arrowhead Stadium. That loss by the Raiders dropped them to 1-4 on the season and that has them with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft order Entering Week 6, according to Tankathon.

The Raiders’ Monday night loss results in them being one spot ahead of the Pittsburgh Steelers in the updated 2023 NFL Draft order. The Steelers, along with the Carolina Panthers, Raiders, Detroit Lions and Washington Commanders, all have 1-4 records Entering Week 6. The Panthers, however, own the lowest strength of schedule number after five weeks of play and that’s why they are now in current possession of the first overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft Entering Week 6 of the 2022 regular season.

While there are obviously quite a few weeks remaining in the 2022 season, several fans of the Steelers are beginning to get excited about the possibility of the team having a top five selection in the 2023 NFL Draft. The Steelers have not had a top five selection in an NFL Draft since 1970 when they had the first overall pick that year. They used that selection on quarterback Terry Bradshaw.

Alabama edge rusher Will Anderson and Georgia defensive lineman Jalen Carter seem to be the most popular players that Steelers’ fans have their sights on for the team with 13 weeks now remaining in the 2022 NFL regular season. Georgia cornerback Kelee Ringo is another player that several fans of the Steelers seem to have elevated interest in.

The Steelers don’t figure to be in the market for another first round quarterback in 2023 so you can probably rule out the team selecting either Ohio State’s CJ Stroud or Alabama’s Bryce Young should they ultimately land a top 5 selection in next year’s draft.

The Steelers stand a good chance of dropping to 1-5 on the season in Week 6 as they will host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday at Acrisure Stadium. The Steelers are currently 7.5-point home underdogs to the Buccaneers Entering Tuesday.