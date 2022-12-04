Steelers’ Connor Heyward scores first NFL touchdown against late father Craig ‘Ironhead’ Heyward’s former team

Connor Heyward’s first NFL touchdown came in a fitting place. The rookie tight end’s score came in Atlanta against the former team of his late father, Craig “Ironhead” Heyward.

Heyward’s score gave the Steelers a 13-3 lead midway through the second quarter. The score came Moments after Cameron Heyward, Connor’s older brother, sacked Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota to force a punt.

The Week 13 game was undoubtedly a big one for both Heyward brothers. Their father, nicknamed Ironhead for his battering running style, had his best season as a member of the Falcons. He was named to the Pro Bowl in 1995 after rushing for 1,083 yards and amassing 1,433 all-purpose yards. Heyward also played for the Saints, Bears, Rams and Colts in his 11-year NFL career.

Heyward tragically passed away in 2006 after suffering a brain tumor at just 39 years old. Cameron Heyward, who started The Heyward House in 2015, said his father’s work with children and in the community has inspired him to do the same. He has also created an initiative named in his father’s honor.

“I always had a soft spot for giving back to my community,” Heyward told CBS Sports in 2021. “Helping children who are at risk and trying to give children opportunities and chances that they might not get if we don’t help, as well as working with people who have brain tumors, because my dad suffered from one as well.

“I can’t be more Thankful for what we’ve been able to accomplish. Whether it was book bag drives, shoe drives, to being able to Donate to the Southeastern Brain Tumor Foundation. We even started a special initiative called Craig’s Closet , which is named after my dad. He only had one suit in high school and college. Some kids don’t even have a suit, so we wanted to be able to provide a suit, whether it’s for a college interview, a job interview , prom, give these young men a chance to look good so they can feel good. My mom has helped out tremendously.”

Along with honoring him off the field, both Heyward boys are doing so on the field. Cameron Heyward has developed into a perennial Pro Bowler. Connor Heyward has made his mark as an up-and-coming player on a young Steelers offense. Heyward’s touchdown Sunday came in the same stadium where he scored a big touchdown in Michigan State’s Peach Bowl win over Pitt last December.

“Whatever my role is, I want to do it to the best of my ability,” Heyward told CBS Sports during the final week of Steelers training camp.” I know we have a really good rookie class, but we’ve got to earn our stripes.

“Whenever we get in, we’ve got to make our plays and continue to get the coach’s trust and the trust of the guys next to us. If you trust the guy next to you, it just makes everything better.”