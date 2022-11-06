Steelers 5 best 1st-round options

We have already talked about what the biggest needs are set to be for the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 2023 NFL draft. Which guys fit the bill the best for Pittsburgh in the first round? If we assume Pittsburgh isn’t going to Rally in the second half of the season and end up picking something in the top seven or eight picks, here are the five best guys for the Steelers to consider. And no, there will be no quarterbacks on this list.

1-DT Jalen Carter, Georgia

There might not be a more impactful player in the entire draft than Georgia defense tackle Jalen Carter. This includes the top quarterbacks. At nearly 315 pounds, Carter casts a massive shadow but it’s his ability to penetrate using an elite combo of quickness and power that really impresses.

2-EDGE Will Anderson Jr., Alabama

If Carter is the No. 1 player in the draft, Alabama EDGE Will Anderson Jr. is No. 2. Anderson creates a similar level of Chaos for opposing offenses but he does it as a pass-rushing outside linebacker with explosion and elite hand usage.

3-CB Kalee Ringo, Georgia

If the Steelers can’t get Cameron Sutton signed, drafting a No. 1 cornerback will be a top priority. This is an exceptional cornerback class for four of five guys projected in the top 15 picks. What sets Ringo apart from the other guys is his speed. Ringo can run with anyone and this is something the Steelers need.

4-OT Peter Skoronski, Northwestern

Offensive tackle is a complicated group this year and there are three or four guys vying to be the top prospect. But in terms of just dominant play, no other Offensive tackle in this draft can Matchup what Northwestern’s Peter Skoronski has done. Skoronski is an incredible athlete who can mirror even the best pass rushers in college football. Meanwhile, he is a powerful finisher in the run game.

5-CB Joey Porter Jr., Penn State

To be honest, there were four or five guys we could have plugged into this spot. There are other EDGE guys, defensive tackles and offensive tackles who are also in play here. But we give Penn State cornerback Joey Porter Jr. the nod here based on history. The son of former Steelers Legend Joey Porter, the Penn State star will firmly be on the Steelers radar. But truth be told if the other four guys on this list are off the board, all bets are off as to what direction Pittsburgh would go.

