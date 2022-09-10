STEARS celebrates literature, self-expression day across Kashmir

On 8th September, 2022, The STEARS (Step Towards Educated and Responsible Society) celebrated International Literacy Day across several schools in the 4 districts, Anantnag, Srinagar, Kupwara and Sopore of the Kashmir Valley with around 200 children involved in a reading, writing and drawing competition, revolving around the theme of their favorite story or poem.

International Literacy Day, celebrated annually since 1967, started and continues on with the aim to “remind the public of the importance of literacy as a matter of dignity and human rights”. It came into existence for the creation of a more literate, educated, and thus sustainable society: starting from our local communities to bring about comprehensive global development. The theme of this year’s Literacy Day is “Transforming Literacy Learning Spaces”, the need for which has arisen in the rapidly changing global context, especially in the aftermath of the COVID-19 Pandemic which is projected to have made nearly 24 million people never return to formal education, with approximately 11 million of them being girls and young women.

Rubina, a teacher from Imamia High School, in Srinagar, where the event was conducted said, “In the 21st century, communication and education both are vital. Reading and writing bring forth confidence and groom the child to face challenges not only within his or her own region, but at a global level as well. Hence such creative and interactive sessions bring forth physiological, cognitive as well as socio-emotional development. That is the need of the hour, especially in schools in Kashmir.”

Learning is not just confined to textbooks. It is a dynamic process, shaping how effectively we live our lives. With an aim to impart education that is holistic, the STEARS conducts activities that imbue socio-emotional and creative learning integrated through literacy development and peacebuilding, among children, particularly from under-privileged and marginalized backgrounds. On International Literacy Day, through active participation in the ‘Favourite Book and Character’ activity, the students realized that stories were not just important for rote-learning and securing marks, but also had several other advantages for one’s overall well-being, growth and development.