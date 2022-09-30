Steampunk Spaceship sculpture a highlight of 28th annual Paradise City Arts Festival | Arts-theater

NORTHAMPTON — A Steampunk Spaceship is scheduled to land at the Three County Fairgrounds.

If You Go 28th Annual Paradise City Arts Festival What: 220 competitively juried artists exhibiting original works in ceramics, painting, decorative fiber, art glass, furniture, jewelry, metal, mixed media, photography, large-scale sculpture, wearable art and woodworking. When: 10 am to 6 pm, Oct. 8; 10 am to 5 pm, Oct. 9 and 10 am to 4 pm, Oct. 10 Where: Three County Fair Grounds, 54 Old Ferry Road, Northampton Admission: $14, adults online; $16, box office; $8, students; free, 12 and under. Three-day pass available for $18. Free parking. Tickets: 800-511-9725, paradisecityarts.com

The sculpture, the latest project of artist James Kitchen, makes its debut at the Paradise City Arts Festival, Oct. 8-10, as part of special exhibit “The Wild Blue Yonder.”

Created to inspire young imaginations, the spaceship features an enormous red steering wheel surrounded by countless interlocking gears, gages from the 1800’s, bolted port holes and an eerie echo from the metal walls of the geodesic designed walls. All of the metal in this sculpture comes from local farms, antique stores, auctions, and occasionally a neighbor who leaves a pile of interesting objects in his driveway.

“I feel part historian and part archaeologist, creating new life,” Kitchen, of Chesterfield, said in a news release. “My hope is that a sense of awe and wonder will happen when kids peer into this 12-foot-high spaceship.”

Kitchen is one of 220 artists and master craft makers set to show and sell their work at the festival, now in its 28th year. Works, ranging from $20 to $10,000, include ceramics, painting, decorative fiber, art glass, furniture, jewelry, metal, mixed media, photography, sculpture, wearable art and woodworking.

As usual, the three-day arts festival will feature artists spread across three exhibition buildings and a sampling of gourmet fare from Northampton’s restaurant scene under the Festival Dining tent.

