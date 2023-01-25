Steamboat’s basketball teams gear up for late-season push

Steamboat Springs boys basketball Coach Mike Vandahl talks to his team during a break in the action in a game against Summit on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023. The Sailors won the matchup 57-41.

Eli Pace/Steamboat Pilot & Today

The Steamboat Springs girls basketball team is riding a four-game losing streak and holds a 5-9 record, but with a rivalry game against Moffat County coming up, the girls have a chance to get the season back on track.

Behind scoring leaders sophomore Mahlet Vanblarcum and senior Belize Berry, the Sailors average 26.6 points per game, but have not exceeded that mark since its last win on Jan. 7 against Aspen.

Steamboat’s team leader in rebounds is junior Kestyn Ellis who pulls in over nine boards per game for a team averaging 35.1 rebounds.

The girls are 0-5 in league play including two losses to Rifle as well as losses to Delta, Basalt and most recently Summit.

Meanwhile, Steamboat’s boys team is riding a six-game win streak and is undefeated in 2023.

The team is coming off a two-win weekend, with victories over Basalt on the road and Summit at home.

Now holding a 9-5 record and undefeated in league play at 6-0, the Sailors are geared up to make a strong push through the end of the season in preparation for the playoffs.

With an emphasis on defensive play, Steamboat gives up an average of 40 points per game while scoring 44.1 points of its own on the back of senior Ethan Hoy and sophomore Jeffrey Sturges with over eight points per game each.

Next up for both the girls and boys are the Moffat County rivalry games at home on Friday, Jan. 27. The girls tip off first at 5:30 pm and the boys follow at 7 pm





































