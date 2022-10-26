Steamboat volleyball snaps six-game win streak

Steamboat Springs senior Tya Drennen, right, blocks the ball hit by Moffat County junior Ruby Short with Sailor Grace O’Reilly helping on defense as Steamboat defeats Moffat County 3-0 in a volleyball game on Oct. 1, 2022, in Craig. The Sailors sit 4-5 in league play this season with one league match remaining against Battle Mountain on Tuesday, Sept. 25, 2022.

Eli Pace/Steamboat Pilot & Today

Having not lost a game since Sept. 27, the Steamboat Springs volleyball team snapped its six-game win streak with a loss on the road to Palisade on Saturday, Oct. 22.

Despite three tight sets with each team scoring 20 or more, the Sailors fell in straight sets to lose the match 3-0.

Steamboat has been on fire in the second half of the season with this loss being its first of the month. The team’s record now falls to 14-6 with two matches remaining on the year.

Steamboat welcomes Battle Mountain to town for its final league match of the year on Tuesday, Oct. 25. They follow that with one last regular season match at home against Aspen on Thursday, Oct. 27.

Palisade 3, Steamboat Springs 0

Fri 25 25 25

SS 21 20 23

