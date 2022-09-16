Steamboat golf takes fifth at Keystone

Steamboat senior Colin Kagan finds the green with this stroke on the back nine at Rollingstone Ranch Golf Club during Steamboat golf’s home event on Sept. 13, 2022. Kagan is one of four Steamboat Athletes who will compete in the regional tournament in Eagle Ranch on Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022.

Tom Skulski/Steamboat Pilot & Today

With its top four players sitting out to prepare for regionals, Steamboat golf’s Younger Athletes had the opportunity to score for the team at the Summit Tiger Invitational on Thursday, Sept. 15.

Senior Parker Moline began his round with back-to-back birdies to set the tone for his +7 round that led the Sailors.

As a team, Steamboat shot 254, 21 strokes behind Invitational winner, Eagle Valley.

This was the last regular season round for the Sailors as the top four Athletes from the team will travel to Eagle Ranch to compete in the regional Championships on Tuesday, Sept. 20.

Summit Tiger Invitational

Team Scores: 1. Eagle Valley 233. 2. Dakota Ridge 245. 3. Summit 1 247. 3. Palisade 247. 5. Steamboat Springs 254. 6. Vail Mountain 256. 7. Battle Mountain 263. 8. Salida 268. 9. Summit 3 275. 10. Summit 2 276. 11. Coal Ridge 292. 12. Buena Vista 313.

Top 10: 1. Gunther Soltvedt, EV, 73. 2. Felix Gruner, VM, 77. 3. Sean Asselin, EV, 78. 3. Jake White, DR, 78. 5. Aidan Hadley, S, 79. 5. Parker Moline, SS, 79. 7. Tyler Short, S, 80. 7. Jack Fisher, SS, 80. 9. Blake Hooker, P, 81. 10. Ian Allen, P, 82.

Sailors finishers: 34. Charlie Moore, SS, 95. 42. Henry Dismuke, SS, 103.

