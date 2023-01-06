Steamboat Awards $730,000 to local organizations focused on arts, environment and human services

More than 40 local organizations will receive nearly $730,000 in funding through an annual allocation approved by Steamboat Springs City Council on Tuesday, Jan. 3.

The money impacts three categories of organizations with focuses on arts and culture, the environment and human services.

The 2023 allocation, which is based on a percentage of the city’s general fund budget not including aspects of its debt service, is the highest it has been since this allocation started, and this year’s allocation pushes the total amount of funding awarded since 2013 to more than $5 million.

“Over the past decade, the city, through this program, has allocated more than $5 million to a vast array of organizations,” said City Manager Gary Suiter in a news release. “This program not only shows the value of the work these organizations do, but the commitment this community has in supporting these Vital efforts.”

The Grants range from $2,000 to $56,000. Applications for funding are considered on a variety of criteria by a steering committee, which forwards the recommendations to the council. Council unanimously approved the allocations on Tuesday’s consent agenda.

This year’s total allocation of $729,000 grew by nearly $100,000 or 16% over last year’s total. Each of the categories saw an increase in funding over 2022 as well.