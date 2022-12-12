Staying close to home

Keller Golf Course, located in St. Paul, Minnesota. (Photo: Richard Mandell Golf Architecture)

Question of the week [Dec. 5-11]: Inspired by a list created by Open Links Golf, what are the top three courses (either private or public) within a 10-mile radius of where you live?

Starting Point: Hamden, Connecticut

Three courses within a 10-mile radius of my location:

1. The Golf Course at Yale, New Haven, Connecticut

2. Great River Golf Club, Milford, Connecticut

3. New Haven Country Club, Hamden, Connecticut

Jeff Nowak

Hamden, Connecticut

—————

Starting Point: Wesley Chapel, Florida

Within that 10-mile radius would be Hunters Green (private), Tampa Palms (private) and Saddlebrook Resort.

Dennis Morgan

Wesley Chapel, Florida

—————

Starting Point: Houston, Texas

Ten mile radius? Seems awfully tight, wouldn’t be surprised if some of your Readers don’t have any golf courses within 10 miles of their domicile. But here goes:

— Memorial (public): Recently renovated by Tom Doak. The favorite Houston municipal, the green Complexes were vastly improved, trees removed, enough water/bunker/tree hazards to keep your interest on the tee box while its the short grass around the greens that present the primary challenge.

— Wortham (public): Recently renovated by you Houston Golf Association. Originally the Houston Country Club. Along the Brays Bayou, offers some elevation changes and has been drastically opened up. Kept in excellent shape for city championships by HGA.

— WildCat (public): Created in 2001 on a landfill. Two 18-hole linksy courses that present elevation challenges in a city that is 60 miles from the Gulf of Mexico and has 60 feet in elevation. Fantastic greens and views of the city.

Mark Chatfield

Houston, Texas

—————

Starting Point: Blaine, Washington

The best courses within 10 miles of my house on the US side of the border would be Loomis Trails (public), Semiahmoo Golf Course (private) and Wellington Country Club (private).

Robert Oram

Blaine, Washington

—————

Starting Point: White Bear Lake, Minnesota

The three best courses from where I live:

1. White Bear Yacht Club

2. Keller Golf Course

3. The Royal Golf Course

Betsy Larey

St. Paul, Minnesota

—————

Starting Point: Alamo, Texas

The three courses within 10 miles of me.

McAllen Country Club, McAllen, Texas.

Tierra Santa Golf Course, Weslaco, Texas.

Los Lagos Golf Course, Edinburg, Texas.

Rick Wright

Alamo, Texas

—————

Starting Point: Oak Lawn, Illinois

While Chicago failed to meet the 10-mile test from downtown, we have plenty of great courses to choose from throughout the Metropolitan area. Abiding strictly to the 10-mile radius from my home, the top three for me are, in reverse order:

3, Silver Lake South, Orland Park (Public). A beautiful course, and a great course value, especially for Juniors and seniors. Owned by the Coghill family (the family that owned Cog Hill prior to the well-known Jemsek family).

2, Beverly Country Club, Chicago (Private). A Championship course, designed by Donald Ross, with a long and wonderful history.

1, Ridge Country Club, Chicago (Private). Well manicured and an underrated Chicagoland gem. Can be played by all ages, yet, it will still Humble low handicappers. My home course and everyone should rate their own course at the top of any favorite list. Best of all, a collegial membership that is unmatched.

Steve Rosenbaum Sr.

Oak Lawn, Illinois

—————

Starting Point: Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio.

I live 8 miles from Firestone Country Club, where the Senior PGA Championship has been played on the South Course, but I feel the North Course is more of a challenge.

Ed Ruper

Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio

—————

Starting Point: Toronto, Canada

1, St. Georges Golf and Country Club.

2, Mississauga Golf and Country Club.

3, Toronto Golf Club.

Reid Farrill

Toronto, Ontario

—————

Starting Point: Myrtle Beach, South Carolina

1, Dunes Golf and Beach Club.

2, Grand Dunes Resort Course.

3, Arcadian Shores Golf Club.

Ron Estok

Myrtle Beach, South Carolina

—————

Starting Point: Cary, North Carolina

From closest to farthest, as the crow flies, top three golf courses — MacGregor Downs Country Club (private), Lonnie Poole Golf Course (public) and Old Chatham Golf Club (private).

Jim Pomeranz

Cary, North Carolina

—————

Starting Point: Huntsville, Alabama

The Ledges Country Club. Nothing remotely comparable. One of the finest courses in Alabama.

A distant second and third are the two Robert Trent Jones courses.

Terry Fraser

Huntsville, Alabama

—————

Starting Point: Toronto, Canada

My top three are Scarboro Golf and Country Club — an AW Tillinghast redesign in 1924 — St. George’s Golf and Country Club, and Beacon Hall Golf Club. These courses you could play every day for the rest of your life and never be tired of any one of them.

Bob Gillespie

Toronto, Canada

—————

Starting Point: The Villages, Florida

With 765 holes of golf, including 14 Championship layouts, you would think that all three selections would come from here. Not the case. For the most part, these courses were built to accommodate the masses and are not overly challenging. Condition is always questionable. Here are my top three:

1, Cabot Citrus Farms (formerly World Woods Golf Club), Brooksville.

2, Golden Ocala Golf and Equestrian Club, Ocala.

3, Palmer Legends Country Club (Laurel and Reilly nines), The Villages.

Paul Vicary

The Villages, Florida

—————

