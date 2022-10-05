Staunton to host match between only blind soccer youth teams in US

STAUNTON — The biggest challenge for Nikita Razinkov when he started playing blind soccer about three years ago was keeping his concentration on the ball. Razinkov, who is from Bridgewater, is a student at Staunton’s Virginia School for the Deaf and the Blind (VSDB) and part of the school’s soccer team.

Blind soccer, which is also known as 5-a-side soccer or football 5-a-side, is an adaptation of soccer for athletes with a visual impairment. The sport debuted at the Athens 2004 Paralympics and is played in over 60 countries. The United States is working to field a national team in time for the 2028 Paralympics in Los Angeles.

VSDB is one of only two schools in the country to field a youth blind soccer team. The other school is in Maryland and the two will play in Staunton Thursday at 1:30 pm The public is invited to the match.

“All I know is it sounds like there’s some kind of beads inside (the ball),” Razinkov said. “It only makes noise when it’s being moved around. When it’s stationary it doesn’t make any noise.”

The ball has metal beads inside that make the sound, according to VSDB’s Coach Rachel Lovell. The field is rectangular and measures 40 meters by 20 meters. Down each side of the field are rebound boards that prevent the ball from going out of play and also echo sound to help players with location.

Blind soccer is made up of four outfield players and a goalkeeper. While some of the outfield players are completely blind, others have varying degrees of visual acuity. To make things fair, all outfielders wear eyeshades. The goalkeeper must be sighted or partially sighted. At the national level all outfielders must be completely blind, but that’s not the case for youth soccer and other grassroots blind soccer teams.

According to the US Association of Blind Athletes, in order to help prevent injuries, before attempting to tackle, players must shout the word “voy” so that the person they are attempting to tackle is aware.

Lovell has been teaching the sport at VSDB for five years and first formed a team four years ago.

“It’s just taking it from their perspective, like how you teach a sport where you have no vision,” she said. “So it’s just breaking down the skills to an individualized level and then putting it into more game play. We started practice the first week of school and we practice Monday through Thursdays, two hours. It’s honing in those skills.”

VSDB’s soccer field is the only international level blind soccer pitch for youth in the United States, according to a press release from the school. VSDB worked with ITAC Harlowe Land Management, McGill Compost, Smith Turf and Irrigation, Luck Ecosystems, and Riverside Turf to create the field, with the companies contributing over $35,000 in goods and services.

Susie Miller of the VSDB Foundation said the donations totaled about half of the complete cost of the field, which was finished in April.

VSDB student Jacob Warner is ready for Thursday’s match.

“It’s welcoming and nice that we get to have another school come and play on our field,” Warner said. Both Warner and Razinkov were on the VSDB team that traveled to Maryland in 2019 for the first ever youth blind soccer match. After a break due to the pandemic, the two schools will meet for the second time Thursday.

“I’m very excited,” said Razinkov. “Very excited.”

More:Daylight saving: We fall back this year, but will it be the last time?

More:Studying vampire bats to predict the next Pandemic

Patrick Hite is The News Leader’s education reporter. Story ideas and tips always welcome. Contact Patrick (he/him/his) at [email protected] and follow him on Twitter @Patrick_Hite. Subscribe to us at newsleader.com.