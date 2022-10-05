Staunton to host match between only blind soccer youth teams in US

STAUNTON — The biggest challenge for Nikita Razinkov when he started playing blind soccer about three years ago was keeping his concentration on the ball. Razinkov, who is from Bridgewater, is a student at Staunton’s Virginia School for the Deaf and the Blind (VSDB) and part of the school’s soccer team.

Blind soccer, which is also known as 5-a-side soccer or football 5-a-side, is an adaptation of soccer for athletes with a visual impairment. The sport debuted at the Athens 2004 Paralympics and is played in over 60 countries. The United States is working to field a national team in time for the 2028 Paralympics in Los Angeles.

VSDB is one of only two schools in the country to field a youth blind soccer team. The other school is in Maryland and the two will play in Staunton Thursday at 1:30 pm The public is invited to the match.

