Staunton girl has big dreams when it comes to playing football

Staunton girl has big dreams when it comes to playing football

STAUNTON —At first, Chloe Egli simply wanted to play football because she loved the sport. She had been playing with friends on the Playground and it just seemed like time to try the organized version of football. Then she started hearing some people say girls couldn’t play tackle football. That gave her another reason to play.

“I felt like I wanted to play because I wanted to prove that girls could do the same thing guys can,” she said.

The 11-year-old played on both the Offensive and defensive lines this year and was not only the Lone girl on her team, but the only girl to play football in the entire Staunton youth program. Her mom, Sami Hopkins, said she thought there was at least one other girl playing football in the Augusta County Quarterback Club league, whose season came to a close this past Sunday.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button