Staunch opposition to golf carts on public roadways

To the Editor:

In regard to the recent petition to the Lady Lake Commission advocating for allowing the use of golf carts on public roadways, I must say this is a bad idea and that it will not end well.

Golf carts are not as safe for the occupants as a car, truck, SUV, or any other vehicle commonly found on the roadways. A golf cart, unless modified, generally does not have a door on the side of the vehicle or a shoulder/lap seat belt. In a T-bone-style collision, the risk of an occupant becoming ejected from the vehicle is greatly enhanced because fewer safety devices are in place to prevent it. Additionally, in this regard, due to the lack of a door or siding on most golf carts, there is little to prevent kinetic energy from being imparted to an occupant’s body in an accident. Finally, in a head-on or rear-end style collision, there is little material to form a “crumple zone,” as in modern cars, trucks, and SUVs on the road.

The Town may not be able to restrict these vehicles’ usage on a privately owned road, such as in a neighborhood. Still, I vehemently oppose allowing these vehicles on public roadways. I understand that the point is made that it would allow easier access to events such as the farmers market and access to the area around the library. Still, these areas are already easily accessible by car. Adding golf carts into the mix will create a dangerous and unnecessary risk to citizens and visitors of the Town, and again I urge you to vote against allowing them on our streets.

James Duggan

Lady Lake