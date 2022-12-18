Status updates for 3 priority recruits ahead of NSD1

After Landing a commitment from the elite five-star Denton Ryan linebacker and former Texas A&M Aggies pledge Anthony Hill a few days ago, the 2023 Texas football recruiting class is riding a high heading into the Early Signing Period (beginning on Dec. 21). There are now just a few days remaining until the first National Signing Day, which means it is crunch time for head coach Steve Sarkisian and his staff.

Sark and the Longhorns will continue to work on putting some of the finishing touches on the 2023 recruiting class in the midst of one of the bigger visit weekends of the fall. Texas is hosting more than a dozen key recruits in the 2023 class this weekend, most of which are unofficial trips.

Most of the visiting recruits this weekend are unofficial visitors that are currently committed to the Longhorns 2023 class. But there are still a handful of official and unofficial visitors on the Forty Acres this weekend that are recruits Texas is going after to get into the 2023 class ahead of the first signing day.

Updating the current status of priority 2023 recruits for Texas football ahead of the Early Signing Period

Here’s a look at a status update of three of the most important remaining priority recruits for the Longhorns 2023 class ahead of the first signing day on Dec. 21.

Ka’Morreun Pimpton, TE

It was expected that the Longhorns would be hosting the fast-rising and uber-talented four-star Vanderbilt Commodores commit/Fort Worth North Crowley tight end Ka’Morreun Pimpton would be on campus this weekend in Austin for an official visit. And it sounds like Pimpton was able to make it to Austin this weekend for the official trip.

That is a good sign that things are moving in the right direction for special teams coordinator/tight ends Coach Jeff Banks and the Longhorns with the blue-chip Vandy commit. Texas now needs to continue to push to show Pimpton that he is a high priority for this staff in the 2023 class.

It is likely that showing Pimpton that he is valued by Banks and this staff will be one of the final pieces to put in place for the Longhorns to get him to flip his commitment from Vanderbilt.

I do think that it is still a possibility that Pimpton could stick with his commitment to Vanderbilt during the Early Signing Period next week. And the LSU Tigers are technically still in the running to sign Pimpton heading into NSD1.

Pimpton made the official trip to Baton Rouge last weekend to see LSU. But LSU has since taken on a second tight end commit in its 2023 class, which leads many to believe that the Tigers aren’t pushing as hard for Pimpton any longer.

And while Texas does have two tight ends currently committed to the 2023 class, it still looks like there is a spot available for Pimpton.

We’ll know a lot more about where Texas stands with Pimpton coming out of this weekend’s official visit, which we should have feedback on in the next 24 hours.