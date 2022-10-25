Status Quo in Latest South Dakota HS Volleyball Poll

Another week of action has gone by, but there was little to no change in the latest poll from the SD Media, which will have one additional poll this season.

All three classes kept their same top 5, but there were some moves regarding first place voting, and those receiving votes this week.

O’Gorman retained the top spot in AA, while Sioux Falls Christian did so in A, and Warner in Class B.

Here in the entire poll, which will be the second-to-last of the season:

CLASS AA

1. O’Gorman (13) 22-3 65 1st

2. SF Washington 21-4 48 2

3. Harrisburg 20-3 43 3rd

4. SF Jefferson 20-5 26 4

5. SF Lincoln 17-9 11 5

RECEIVING VOTES: Pierre (14-4) 2nd

CLASS A

1. SF Christian (12) 26-5 64 1

2. Dakota Valley (1) 22-7 52 2

3. Wagner 28-2 37 3

4. Canton 20-4 21 4

5. Miller 28-2 15 5

RECEIVING VOTES: Elkton-Lake Benton (25-3) 6

CLASS B

1. Warner (13) 30-2 65 1

2. Chester Area 22-5 48 2

3. Burke 26-4 41 3

4. Northwestern 23-8 27 4

5. Wolsey-Wessington 23-4 11 5

RECEIVING VOTES: Tripp-Delmont-Armour (22-4) 2; Jones County (28-1) 1st

Playoffs as well as the State Tournament are right around the corner for all of our high school volleyball programs. The State Tournament is set to be held at the Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls in early November.