Stats from Sooners’ Cheez-It Bowl loss

For the first time since John Blake’s last season as head coach in 1998, the OU football team is finishing the year with a losing record.

However, the Sooners made a valiant effort Thursday night in Orlando, Fla., falling just short in a 35-32 loss to 13th-ranked Florida State in the Cheez-It Bowl.

Brent Venables’ debut season as OU head coach ends with a 6-7 record.

Here’s a look at the loss by the numbers:

More:Looking back at OU football’s win vs. Virginia in the Gator Bowl on this date in 1991

OU takes control in the first quarter

22: Redshirt junior quarterback Dillon Gabriel delivered a 22-yard touchdown pass to sophomore wide receiver Jalil Farooq with 7:01 left in the first quarter. This gave OU a 7-3 lead, which marked the score at the end of the quarter.

5: Florida State went a combined 1-for-5 on third and fourth down in the first quarter.

More:Tramel: OU football stands tall in Cheez-It Bowl loss, shows Brent Venables’ foundation

Sooners Misses opportunity, still enters Halftime with lead

6: Gabriel ran for an 8-yard touchdown that gave OU a 14-3 lead with 14:31 left in the second quarter. This marked Gabriel’s sixth rushing touchdown of the season, which is a career high.

16: A 16-yard touchdown run by freshman Gavin Sawchuk with just under 11 minutes left in the second quarter got called back due to a holding penalty. OU ultimately settled for a 45-yard field-goal try by redshirt sophomore kicker Zach Schmit, who couldn’t convert.

72: Following Schmit’s missed field goal, Florida State mounted a 72-yard touchdown drive. The Seminoles then completed the 2-point conversion to trim the Sooners’ lead to 14-11.

41: Schmit made a 41-yard field goal in the closing seconds of the second quarter to send OU into Halftime with a 17-11 lead.

124: Freshmen Jovantae Barnes and Sawchuk ran for 70 and 54 yards, respectively, in the first half. This gave them a combined total of 124 yards on the ground.

More:Cheez-It Bowl about more than just turning the page for the ‘thankful and hungry’ OU football team

Florida State takes the lead in the third quarter

18: Florida State’s Treshaun Ward scored a 1-yard touchdown run to give his team an 18-17 lead with 5:33 left in the third quarter.

5: Sophomore safety Billy Bowman intercepted a pass with 30 seconds left in the third quarter. It only marked Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis’ fifth interception of the season.

More:Road-tripping Sooners fans aim for winning Bowl experience despite Southwest Airlines’ woes

Florida State Escapes with narrow win

1: Sawchuk delivered a 15-yard touchdown run that gave OU a 25-18 lead with 13:22 left in the game. This marked Sawchuk’s first career touchdown.

1: Sawchuk fumbled the ball with 9:41 left in the game, and Florida State’s Omarion Cooper recovered it. This marked the first and only turnover of the game.

32: Florida State kicker Ryan Fitzgerald made a 32-yard field goal to give his team a 35-32 lead with 55 seconds remaining. This proved to be the final score of the game.

1998: OU finishes with its first losing season since 1998.

—Justin Martinez, Staff Writer

More:As the OU football team’s de facto mechanic, Reggie Grimes’ passion fueled by love of cars