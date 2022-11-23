STATHS send KC Packing in five-goal thriller

Shakeone Satchwell of STATHS leaps over a tackle from Kingston College’s Lennox Barrett during their ISSA/Digicel Manning Cup semi-final match at the National Stadium on Tuesday. STATHS won 3-2.

Jamaica College (JC) will take an unbeaten record into their eighth final in nine seasons as they booked a date with St Andrew Technical High School (STATHS) after both registered victories over Mona High and Kingston College (KC) in their respective ISSA/Digicel Manning Cup semi-final at the National Stadium on Tuesday.

Jamaica College edged first-time semi-finalist Mona High 2-1, while STATHS, who were contesting their fifth-straight Manning Cup semi-final, sent Defending Champions KC Packing in a 3-2 scoreline.

Tarick Ximinies (30th) and Kevaughn Wilson (58th) ensured Jamaica College will contest a third-consecutive final under Head Coach Davion Ferguson in the come-from-behind win. Donahue Mitchell gave Mona an early sixth-minute lead from the penalty spot.

Mona ended the lively encounter with 10 players after Adriano Vassell, who was earlier cautioned in the 68th minute, was shown a second yellow by referee Oshane Nation in the 81st.

With that game setting the tone, the large crowd inside the grandstand were served a treat in the feature contest, which was a repeat of the 2017, 2018, and 2021 semi-final.

However, STATHS, like they did in 2017, again came good on this occasion, scoring three delightful goals through Shaekone Satchwell (9th), Rasharkin Frankson (25th), and Dwayne Atkinson (65th) to stun KC.

Nashordo Gibbs (31st) and Dujuan Richards (89th) got the goals for the Dethroned champions.

Citing JC’s impeccable record as an impressive feat, Ferguson is hoping it will remain intact at the end of next Friday’s final by securing their 31st lien on the prestigious title.

Interestingly, STATHS, who are seeking to break a lengthy title drought dating back to 1987, lost the 2017 final — their first in a while — to JC.

“That’s definitely what we want to keep going for the rest of the competition. I think it’s impressive up to this point and we want to end without losing a game, especially going into the big final,” Ferguson, who took the reins in 2019 , told the Jamaica Observer in a post-game interview.

“It’s a wonderful feeling to be in the Finals all three years that I’ve been here, but the work is not yet done and so the aim is now to go back and get the boys ready for the next one,” he added.

The much-anticipated contest started at a decent tempo with Mona High grabbing the early ascendancy six minutes in.

Mitchell converted from the 12-yard spot, after Zhaine Pinnock was felled in the danger area by Rassico Rose in goal for JC.

The ‘Dark Blues’, seemingly undeterred, responded shortly after and almost pulled level, but Ackeem Bernard, diving full stretch to his right, did well to keep out Wilson’s effort from deep inside the 18-yard box.

Jamaica College continued to press and enjoyed a decent passage of play in which they unlocked Mona’s defense to create a few half chances which were squandered due to poor decision-making.

They inevitably pulled level on the half-hour mark when Wilson picked out Ximinies on the left and the young Reggae Boy dismissed defender Dante Peralto before driving a right-footer along the turf past Bernard at his near post.

Jamaica College could have added another five minutes later when Ximinies latched on to a brilliant through pass from Romaine Blake, but couldn’t sort his foot in time to get the shot off.

Mona also had their fair share of possession and tried to play but found Jamaica College’s defense in a defiant mood as their score remained 1-1 at the break.

Jamaica College Wasted little time to get going on the resume and went ahead 12 minutes in. This, as Wilson slotted home a penalty after substitute J’Havier Lynch was taken down inside the 18-yard box by Mitchell.

Despite falling behind, Mona, like they did all season, showed fight in their probe for the equalizer and came close in the 64th minute. But Kshaine Gordon’s well-struck shot from a distance was equally well saved by Rose, who got down well to his right.

However, that was all they would get as Jamaica College took complete control of the game for the remaining 20-plus minutes.

Given their dominance, the anticipation was that they would have won by a wider margin, but complacency crept in and the likes of Aldridge and others lost composure and were even showboating at times.

One such instance was the 75th when Lynch lobbed a pass over the top to Aldridge who tried to step over instead of pulling the trigger and was later dispossessed.

Another came when substitute Amarlie King sidewinded his way deep into Mona’s box but also tried to do more instead of getting the shot off. When it eventually left his foot, it sailed just wide of the right upright in time added.

Ferguson attributed his team’s shaky start to nerves, but praised their comeback in a display that represented why they ruled the coop for five straight years between 2013 and 2017.

“I think at the start we had a little bit of nerves, but I think once they settled down the boys showed mental fortitude and determination and pulled through in the end, so kudos to them,” he said.

In the feature STATHS started like a team Possessed as they know the quality of the Kingston College team was nothing to scoff at.

In fact, with a lack of space allowed inside Kingston College’s defensive line, the Bumper Hall-based team took the long distance route. The first left Satchwell’s right boot from about 30 yards out and gave Tajarie Lee no chance at a save.

Kingston College pressed for the equalizer and had a number of opportunities on which they failed to capitalise.

And before they knew it they were hit a second time as Frankson found space at the top of the 18-yard box to drive home another right-footer past the hapless Lee.

The purples pulled one back a minute past the half-hour mark when the talismanic Richards stormed down the left channel and played a pass in for Gibbs to finish from close range.

With the score remaining unchanged at the break, Kingston College scented a comeback and threw everything at STATHS on the resumption but, again, fell further behind when Atkinson lashed home.

Try as they might, Kingston College struggled to narrow the deficit and belatedly found another through Richards two minutes from time.

Jamaica College players celebrate a goal against Mona High in their ISSA/Digicel Manning Cup semi-final game at the National Stadium on Tuesday. Jamaica College won 2-1. (Photos: Naphtali Junior)