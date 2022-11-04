Statesboro High, Jenkins football game canceled after Snapchat Threat reported

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) – The football game between Statesboro High School and Jenkins High School scheduled for Friday night at Memorial Stadium in Savannah has been canceled out of an abundance of caution, according to a school system.

The Bulloch County School System said it and the Savannah-Chatham County Public School System are investigating a threatening Snapchat message related to the football game between the two schools.

The school system said multiple students and some faculty reported that they saw posts on Snapchat that threatened Statesboro High School’s football team. The district says no screenshots have been found to confirm the threat, administrators decided it was in the best interest of Statesboro High School not to play the game.

Below is the full news release from the Bulloch County School System:

Bulloch County’s and Savannah-Chatham County’s school districts are investigating threatening Snapchat messages related to the scheduled football game between Statesboro and Herschel V. Jenkins High School at Memorial Stadium in Savannah. As a result, Statesboro High’s administration and Athletic leaders have decided that the best course of action is for Statesboro High School not to play in tonight’s game. The school has notified its students and parents. Statesboro High School administrators were made aware Friday morning of the alleged social media threat. Multiple students and some faculty reported that they saw posts on SnapChat that threatened Statesboro High School’s football team. While no screenshots of the post have been located to confirm the threat, Statesboro and Bulloch County administrators did immediately launch an investigation and contact Savannah-Chatham County Public Schools. Bulloch County Schools and Statesboro High School would like to thank Savannah-Chatham County Public Schools for their diligent efforts in investigating the Threat as well as their rapid response in offering to put multiple increased security measures in place as a precaution. However, in an abundance of caution, Statesboro High School’s administration and Athletic leaders believe the best course of action is not to play in tonight’s game.

