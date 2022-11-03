Staten Island’s Best Dressed: Scenes from St. George Theatre’s 6th annual Golf, Tennis & Bocce Outing at Richmond County Country Club
STATEN ISLAND, NY — Featured in this week’s “Best Dressed” are photos from the St. George Theatre’s 6th annual Golf, Tennis & Bocce Outing fundraiser at the Richmond County Country Club. The sold-out, record-breaking event happened on Oct. 17, 2022 and benefited the St. George Theater Restoration, Inc.
The fun-filled day honored RJS Electrical Contracting Corporation, Richmond Plumbing, and the Executive Club of Staten Island for their community impact and support of the St. George Theatre.
“It is our Pleasure to extend greetings and Gratitude for being an Instrumental part in making our “Laugh On The Links” Golf, Tennis and Bocce Outing a successful and an unbelievable event,” said Doreen Cugno, co-founder of the St. George Theatre. “The weather cooperated and it was a Glorious day for the St. George Theater Restoration, Inc.”
Cugno noted that Oct. 17 was the birthday of her late mother, Rosemary Capozzola, aka Mrs. Rosemary, co-founder of the Theatre.
“With the tireless efforts and loyal support of our supporters, board, volunteers, staff, and committee, the event raised more than anticipated,” said co-founder Luanne Sorrentino. “This fundraiser allows us to continuously provide enriching and impactful educational programs, as well as our ongoing Restoration projects, that has proven to be an invaluable asset to the Staten Island community.”
Photos by Say “Cheese” Photography. For more information click here: https://stgeorgetheatre.com/golf/
RELATED CONTENT
Staten Island’s Best Dressed: Catholic Charities of Staten Island’s Drumgoole Awards Dinner at the Old Bermuda Inn
Staten Island’s Best Dressed: Princess Anne meets National Lighthouse Museum supporters at the View at Battery Park
Staten Island’s Best Dressed: Moore Catholic High School celebrates 60th anniversary at LiGreci’s Staaten
Staten Island’s Best Dressed: The wedding of Nicole Hermansen and Phil Buccigrossi at the Hamilton Manor, Hamilton, NJ
Staten Island’s Best Dressed: The wedding of Elizabeth Prinzi and Kyle de Clerk at Cross Keys Estate in Andover, NJ
Staten Island’s Best Dressed: The wedding of FDNY firefighter Daniel Gunther and Daniella Reali at Stonebridge Country Club
Staten Island’s Best Dressed: Fabulous rooftop birthday brunch for Bobby Digi Olisa on Minthorne Street
Staten Island’s Best Dressed: The wedding of Brittany Conigatti and Michael Lucchesi at the Pleasantdale Chateau