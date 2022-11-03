Staten Island’s Best Dressed: Scenes from St. George Theatre’s 6th annual Golf, Tennis & Bocce Outing at Richmond County Country Club

STATEN ISLAND, NY — Featured in this week’s “Best Dressed” are photos from the St. George Theatre’s 6th annual Golf, Tennis & Bocce Outing fundraiser at the Richmond County Country Club. The sold-out, record-breaking event happened on Oct. 17, 2022 and benefited the St. George Theater Restoration, Inc.

The fun-filled day honored RJS Electrical Contracting Corporation, Richmond Plumbing, and the Executive Club of Staten Island for their community impact and support of the St. George Theatre.

“It is our Pleasure to extend greetings and Gratitude for being an Instrumental part in making our “Laugh On The Links” Golf, Tennis and Bocce Outing a successful and an unbelievable event,” said Doreen Cugno, co-founder of the St. George Theatre. “The weather cooperated and it was a Glorious day for the St. George Theater Restoration, Inc.”

Cugno noted that Oct. 17 was the birthday of her late mother, Rosemary Capozzola, aka Mrs. Rosemary, co-founder of the Theatre.

“With the tireless efforts and loyal support of our supporters, board, volunteers, staff, and committee, the event raised more than anticipated,” said co-founder Luanne Sorrentino. “This fundraiser allows us to continuously provide enriching and impactful educational programs, as well as our ongoing Restoration projects, that has proven to be an invaluable asset to the Staten Island community.”

Photos by Say “Cheese” Photography. For more information click here: https://stgeorgetheatre.com/golf/

From left, Dana Walker-Boyd, Leslie Kasegrande, Joan Cusack and Dominick Caracciola. (Courtesy Rosie Larstanna/Say “Cheese” Photography)

From left, Doreen Cugno, Mark Lauria, and Luanne Sorrentino. (Courtesy Rosie Larstanna/Say “Cheese” Photography)

Enjoying the St. George Theatre’s 6th Annual Golf, Tennis, & Bocce Outing at the Richmond County Country Club are Frank and Carmela Montella. (Courtesy Rosie Larstanna/Say “Cheese” Photography)

Enjoying the St. George Theatre’s 6th Annual Golf, Tennis, & Bocce Outing at the Richmond County Country Club are Colin Jost, left, and his dad, Daniel Jost. (Courtesy Rosie Larstanna/Say “Cheese” Photography)

From left, Steve Argentine, Sam Angiuli, and Pat Pappalardo. (Courtesy Rosie Larstanna/Say “Cheese” Photography)

From left, Fran Hogan, David Lehr, Dr. Larry Arann, and Susan Arann. (Courtesy Rosie Larstanna/Say “Cheese” Photography)

John Castellano, left, and Vincent Innocente. (Courtesy Rosie Larstanna/Say “Cheese” Photography)

From left, Laura Fitssimmons Volsario, Cynthia Zero, Annemarie Colandrea, and Josie Collini. (Courtesy Rosie Larstanna/Say “Cheese” Photography)

Enjoying the St. George Theatre’s 6th Annual Golf, Tennis, & Bocce Outing at the Richmond County Country Club are Maria and Dr. Tom Petrone. (Courtesy Rosie Larstanna/Say “Cheese” Photography)

Enjoying the St. George Theatre’s 6th Annual Golf, Tennis, & Bocce Outing at the Richmond County Country Club are Team Rab’s: Tom Wilkinson, left, Rob Lawless, Dave Kosinski, and Frank Wilkinson. (Courtesy Rosie Larstanna/Say “Cheese” Photography)

Enjoying the St. George Theatre’s 6th Annual Golf, Tennis, & Bocce Outing at the Richmond County Country Club are Julia Koniosis, Janet Healy and Marta Zawisny. (Courtesy Rosie Larstanna/Say “Cheese” Photography)

Scene from the St. George Theatre’s 6th Annual Golf, Tennis, & Bocce Outing at the Richmond County Country Club: From left, Sarah Gordon, Lynn Persing, and Doreen Cugno. (Courtesy Rosie Larstanna/Say “Cheese” Photography)

Guests enjoy the St. George Theatre’s 6th Annual Golf, Tennis, & Bocce Outing at the Richmond County Country Club. (Courtesy Rosie Larstanna/Say “Cheese” Photography)

Enjoying the St. George Theatre’s 6th Annual Golf, Tennis, & Bocce Outing at the Richmond County Country Club are Dana Walker-Boyd and Kim Avilez. (Courtesy Rosie Larstanna/Say “Cheese” Photography)

Bob Cutrona, left, Mike Motelson, Solomon Chemo, and Cory Schifter. (Courtesy Rosie Larstanna/Say “Cheese” Photography)

Enjoying the St. George Theatre’s 6th Annual Golf, Tennis, & Bocce Outing at the Richmond County Country Club are, from left, Mike Bloomfield, Brian Licata, and Tatiana Arguello. (Courtesy Rosie Larstanna/Say “Cheese” Photography)

Tennis players for the St. George Theatre’s 6th Annual Golf, Tennis, & Bocce Outing pose for a group picture at the Richmond County Country Club. (Courtesy Rosie Larstanna/Say “Cheese” Photography)

The bocce team members representing the Vincent Gruppuso Foundation pose for a group photo. (Courtesy Rosie Larstanna/Say “Cheese” Photography)

From the left, Leslie Kasegrande, Christine Abruzzo Zall, Diana Boland, Linda Clemenza, Joanne Caridi, Phil Guarneri and Michael Caridi. (Courtesy Rosie Larstanna/Say “Cheese” Photography)

St. George Theater staff: From left, Michelle Swiney, Joseph DeAngelis, Leila Pollio, and Sylvia Pace-Diaz. (Courtesy Rosie Larstanna/Say “Cheese” Photography)

From left, Anthony Ferreri, Sam Farag, Dr. Gracelyn Santos, and Brian Laline, the chairman of the board of directors of the St. George Theatre. (Courtesy Rosie Larstanna/Say “Cheese” Photography)

From left, Jennifer Sammartino, Irene Maiello, Laurie Guinta, and Dan Testaverde. (Courtesy Rosie Larstanna/Say “Cheese” Photography)

Guests enjoy the St. George Theatre’s 6th Annual Golf, Tennis, & Bocce Outing. (Courtesy Rosie Larstanna/Say “Cheese” Photography)

Guests enjoy the St. George Theatre’s 6th Annual Golf, Tennis, & Bocce Outing Awards dinner at the Richmond County Country Club. (Courtesy Rosie Larstanna/Say “Cheese” Photography)

Miss Staten Island 2022, Tatiana Mroczek, sings the national anthem at the St. George Theatre’s 6th Annual Golf, Tennis, & Bocce Outing Awards dinner at the Richmond County Country Club. (Courtesy Rosie Larstanna/Say “Cheese” Photography)

Guests enjoy the St. George Theatre’s 6th Annual Golf, Tennis, & Bocce Outing Awards dinner at the Richmond County Country Club. (Courtesy Rosie Larstanna/Say “Cheese” Photography)

Guests enjoy the St. George Theatre’s 6th Annual Golf, Tennis, & Bocce Outing Awards dinner at the Richmond County Country Club. (Courtesy Rosie Larstanna/Say “Cheese” Photography)

Guests enjoy the St. George Theatre’s 6th Annual Golf, Tennis, & Bocce Outing Awards dinner at the Richmond County Country Club. (Courtesy Rosie Larstanna/Say “Cheese” Photography)

Guests enjoy the St. George Theatre’s 6th Annual Golf, Tennis, & Bocce Outing Awards dinner at the Richmond County Country Club. (Courtesy Rosie Larstanna/Say “Cheese” Photography)

Board members and family members enjoy the St. George Theatre’s 6th Annual Golf, Tennis, & Bocce Outing Awards dinner at the Richmond County Country Club. (Courtesy Rosie Larstanna/Say “Cheese” Photography)

Guests enjoy the St. George Theatre’s 6th Annual Golf, Tennis, & Bocce Outing Awards dinner at the Richmond County Country Club. (Courtesy Rosie Larstanna/Say “Cheese” Photography)

Guests enjoy the St. George Theatre’s 6th Annual Golf, Tennis, & Bocce Outing Awards dinner at the Richmond County Country Club. (Courtesy Rosie Larstanna/Say “Cheese” Photography)

RELATED CONTENT

Staten Island’s Best Dressed: Catholic Charities of Staten Island’s Drumgoole Awards Dinner at the Old Bermuda Inn

Staten Island’s Best Dressed: Princess Anne meets National Lighthouse Museum supporters at the View at Battery Park

Staten Island’s Best Dressed: Moore Catholic High School celebrates 60th anniversary at LiGreci’s Staaten

Staten Island’s Best Dressed: The wedding of Nicole Hermansen and Phil Buccigrossi at the Hamilton Manor, Hamilton, NJ

Staten Island’s Best Dressed: The wedding of Elizabeth Prinzi and Kyle de Clerk at Cross Keys Estate in Andover, NJ

Staten Island’s Best Dressed: The wedding of FDNY firefighter Daniel Gunther and Daniella Reali at Stonebridge Country Club

Staten Island’s Best Dressed: Fabulous rooftop birthday brunch for Bobby Digi Olisa on Minthorne Street

Staten Island’s Best Dressed: The wedding of Brittany Conigatti and Michael Lucchesi at the Pleasantdale Chateau