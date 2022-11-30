Staten Island artists, art groups awarded funds from New York’s record $340 million investment in the arts

STATEN ISLAND, NY — The New York State Council on the Arts (NYSCA) has awarded more than $45 million in Grants to arts organizations and artists, including numerous cultural staples on Staten Island, as part of the state’s historic investment in the arts in fiscal year 2023.

The Support for Organizations and Support for Artists Grants will support more than 1,200 arts groups and 426 artists respectively.

“On behalf of the council and our staff, I want to express gratitude to the Governor and the Legislature for this unprecedented level of arts funding,” said Katherine Nicholls, chair of NYSCA. “A powerful contributor to our economies and our well-being, arts organizations and artists are essential to our growth and prosperity. I am delighted that we are able to support their creativity and innovation as part of our Pandemic recovery for the arts.”

The Support for Organizations grants, totaling $38,452,500 were awarded to 1,214 arts groups including museums, visual arts programs, arts education organizations and music, dance and theater companies.

Cornerstones of Staten Island’s arts and culture scene, such as Snug Harbor Cultural Center and Botanical Garden, St. George Theater Restoration Inc., the Staten Island Children’s Museum and Staten Island Historical Society received Grants ranging from $25,000 to $40,000.

The Support for Artists Grants will provide $4,260,000 to 426 artists. The Special Opportunities Grants will provide $1,737,450 to support folk art apprentices for individual artists, rehearsal and studio spaces for the Performing arts and Performing arts residencies. Additional funding was provided to support State Community Regrant partners.

Govt. Kathy Hochul highlighted the significance of the funding as part of the state’s larger mission to return to pre-pandemic levels of capacity and creation.

“For hundreds of years, artists from around the world have called New York their home because of our culture, diversity and creativity,” she said in a statement on Tuesday. “Their Innovations fuel our economy, our tourism industry and the health and well-being of our communities, and this year’s historic commitment will spur our continuing recovery from the Pandemic and set the course for a Stronger future.”

In October, Hochul announced $32 million in Grants to 1,032 organizations, including state community regrant partners, arts partnerships and arts organizations throughout the state.

NYSCA’s record grant-making budget comprises $140 million for fiscal year 2023, plus an additional $100 million in multi-year capital funding to facilitate large-scale capital projects that prioritize community development and placemaking. NYSCA is still accepting applications for the Capital Projects Fund through Jan. 12, 2023.

The 2023 budget also includes a $100 million expansion of the New York City Musical Theater Tax Credit, administered by Empire State Development.

New York City also invested record amounts in the city’s arts and culture in fiscal year 2023, with a total of $222 million in capital funding for more than 70 cultural groups across the five boroughs. Staten Island beneficiaries include the St. George Theatre, the Noble Maritime Museum, the Staten Island Zoo, Snug Harbor and the Staten Island Museum.

FOLLOW GIAVANNI ALVES ON FACEBOOK AND TWITTER.