Statement from WVU Vice President for Strategic Initiatives and Interim Director of Athletics Rob Alsop on the WVU Football Program:

“Over the past several weeks, President Gee and I have discussed the future of WVU Athletics and our football program with a number of individuals and Talented Athletic administrators from across the country. We were also impressed with the effort of our team the last few weeks . Additionally, we have also had discussions with Coach Brown and our new Director of Athletics, Wren Baker, about our next steps as a department. In fact, Wren and Coach Brown have already connected relating to the future of the program. As a result of all of these efforts and discussions, it is clear that Coach Brown should continue to lead our football program.

“With new energy that comes with new leadership, it is time to Rally around Wren’s leadership as we move forward quickly to Recruit more top student-athletes to our program and continue to develop the incredibly talented group of returning players who are an integral part of our Mountaineer family. I know that Wren will be focusing a lot of his time and attention on how we improve our results on the football field and across a number of our programs.

“I will continue to work with Wren, Neal, and the rest of our Athletics program to ensure a smooth transition to the next era for our Athletics Department. Let’s go.”