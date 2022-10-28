STATE VOLLEYBALL: The ‘new normal’ at St. Maries





By MARK NELKE

Sports editor

What is normal?

Whatever it is, the St. Maries’ volleyball team hasn’t had it the last two years.

COVID-19 affected all sports, but few as much as the Lumberjacks.

St. Maries’ volleyball season started about a month late in 2020 due to the coronavirus, but the Lumberjacks still, remarkably, won the 2A District 1-2 title and made it to state, losing both matches.

“We also had a few times during the season where we were out for short periods of time per protocols,” seventh-year St. Maries Coach Rachele Fischer said. “We also didn’t get to attend any regular season tournaments that year, and were not able to have summer practices or summer league leading into that 2020 season, like in seasons past. We were also just dealing with masks, players out sick, etc. Was a hard season for everyone, yet we were able to make it to state, which we were so thankful for.”

Last year, the program was shut down for three weeks in the middle of the season due to COVID-19 — no matches, and no practices. The Lumberjacks came back, played just 10 matches all season, and were unable to qualify for state.

This year, St. Maries played a ‘normal’ season, went undefeated in the newly beefed-up Central Idaho League, and won the district title to advance to state.

St. Maries (18-6), the third seed, opens vs. No. 6 Nampa Christian, which beat Kellogg in a state play-in match, today at 10 am PDT in the first round at Shelley High.

“Are we back to normal after the crazy 2020 and 2021 seasons?” Fischer said. “I wouldn’t say normal, but definitely back and moving forward. The girls have been able to have a ‘normal’ season, starting with being able to have summer practices and summer league. We started the season on time, and we haven’t been shut down for any periods of time. Whatever normal is, or normal was … we have our new normal.”

COVID aside, the Lumberjacks will take a Veteran crew to state.

Middle Blocker Taci Watkins, outside hitter Stacie Mitchell and libero Berkli McGreal all started on the 2019 St. Maries team that played at state. Mitchell played soccer as a sophomore, and setter Lily Daniel, as a freshman, had to step up and play at state when the senior starter couldn’t due to injury.

West Side, Seeded fourth, is the two-time Defending champion, beating Melba (the top seed this year). Nampa Christian was third last year. Well. 5 Malad won the state title in 2018.

St. Maries last won a state title in 2009, its 12th all-time. The Lumberjacks last brought home a trophy from state in 2016, when they finished third.

“I will always choose my team as the favorite, as I have no doubts about their capabilities,” Fischer said. “The state title, though, is up for grabs and the team that comes the most prepared, works the hardest, and wants it the most will be the team to win. My team has heard me say those things over and over and over like a broken record.”

5A

Skyview of Nampa, which won the last two state 5A titles, dropped back down to 4A this year, leaving Madison of Rexburg, last year’s runner-up, as a slight favorite.

Lake City and Post Falls are seeded No. 2 and 3, respectively, behind Madison this year.

Lake City opens vs. No. 7 Owyhee of Meridian today at 8 am PDT at Skyline High in Idaho Falls. Post Falls opens vs. No. 6 Timberline of Boise today at 10 am

If both win (or lose) in their openers, Lake City and Post Falls would meet in their second match later today.

4A

The aforementioned Skyview was invited this year to play in the four-team GEICO High School Nationals, where the Hawks lost one match and won one match.

Twin Falls beat Bonneville of Idaho Falls in last year’s state title match. This year, they’re seeded fourth and fifth, and meet in the first round at Thunder Ridge High in Idaho Falls.

Moscow, which beat Lakeland at Lakeland for the second year in a row for the Region 1 title, is seeded sixth and plays No. 3 Columbia in the first round. Moscow brought home a trophy last year, finishing fourth.

3A

Sugar-Salem, winners of the last three state titles, failed to qualify this year, losing to McCall-Donnelly in a state play-in match.

Kimberly in the top seed.

Bonners Ferry, at state for the first time since 2017, is the sixth seed, and faces Weiser in the first round today at Hillcrest High in Ammon.

1A Division I

Wallace, the fifth seed, opens vs. No. 4 Oakley today at 8 am PDT at Madison High in Rexburg.

Defending Champion Troy, which has won five of the last 11 state titles, is the top seed.

1A Division II

Clark Fork, the eighth seed, opens vs. top seed and Defending Champion Horseshoe Bend today at 10 am PDT, also at Madison High.