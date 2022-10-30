STATE VOLLEYBALL: Post Falls third, Lake City fourth in 5A





IDAHO FALLS — Post Falls started the day strong, but was unable to keep the momentum going.

The third-seeded Trojans took the first set from top-seeded Madison of Rexburg, before falling to the Bobcats 21-25, 25-21, 25-17, 25-17 in the semifinal match at the state 5A volleyball tournament Saturday at Skyline High.

With a chance to get back into the Championship round, Post Falls then lost its next match to sixth seed Timberline of Boise, 25-18, 23-25, 25-19, 24-26, 15-8.

The Trojans (26-8), who won the Region 1 Championship last week, finished third.

“It’s such a special end to a season to go to state,” said Post Falls Coach Willow Hanna, whose Trojans finished fourth last year. “I’m so proud of our team and of each individual in their growth over the season, and to see it culminate on the court is amazing. It took 13 players working hard every day, every game and every tournament to earn third this year.”

Lake City, the second seed, trying to make its way back through the Losers bracket, lost its first match on Saturday, 22-25, 25-17, 25-22, 25-21 to Timberline.

The Timberwolves (22-6) also brought home a trophy for its fourth-place finish.

“We fought hard until the very end,” Lake City Coach Michelle Kleinberg said. “Couldn’t be prouder of their heart and effort all season long. What a special group.”

Madison went on to sweep Timberline for its first state title since 2018, and fifth overall.

Post Falls: In the Madison match, junior Kylie Munday had 13 kills, 14 assists, three blocks and 12 digs for the Trojans. Junior Jenna Sarff had six kills, senior Carleen Codd 14 assists and three aces, junior Maleah Wilhelm six blocks, sophomore Lexi Norisada 13 digs.

Against Timberline, Sarff had 17 kills, 15 digs and three aces, sophomore Trinity Byrne 15 kills, Munday 29 assists and 20 digs, Codd 22 assists, junior Sam Anderson four blocks.

“Madison is a good team; they run a Quicker offense than what we see, and it was hard to make adjustments,” Hanna said. “We played well in the Timberline match, but just couldn’t finish it.”

Lake City: Senior Ella Hosfeld had eight kills, six aces, 20 assists and 16 digs for the Timberwolves against Timberline. Senior Aubrey Stennett had six kills, 11 digs and 14 assists, senior Allie Bowman 29 digs, senior Emberlyn Reynolds seven kills.