State Volleyball Poll: Willmar ranked second in Class AAA, MACCRAY and BOLD ranked in Class A – West Central Tribune
From the Minnesota Volleyball Coaches Association
(first-place votes in parentheses)
For the week ending Sept. 25, 2022.
Class AAAA
1. Wayzata (6)
2. Lakeville North (6)
3. Northfield (3)
4. Champlin Park
5. East Ridge
6. Lakeville South
7. Chaska
8. Rogers
9. Rosemount
10. Eagan
Also receiving votes: St. Michael-Albertville; Rochester Mayo; Andover. Appearing on one ballot: Centennial; Forest Lake; Maple Grove; Rochester Century.
Class AAA
1. Marshall (11)
2. Willmar
3. Kasson-Mantorville
4. Stewartville
5. Holy Angels (1)
6. Grand Rapids
7. Byron
8. Benilde-St. Margaret’s
9. AlexandriaT
10. DelanoT
10. New Prague
Also receiving votes: Mahtomedi. Appearing on one ballot: Detroit Lakes
Class AA
1. Nova Classical Academy (15)
2. Pequot Lakes (1)
3. Zumbrota-Mazeppa
4. Sauk Centre
5. Cannon Falls
6. Southwest Christian
7. Annandale
T8. Albany
T8. Watertown-Mayer
10. Jackson County Central
Also receiving votes: Belle Plaine; Caledonia; Concordia Academy; Norwood Young America.
Class A
1. Russell-Tyler-Ruthton (10)
2. Mayer Lutheran (2)
3. Minneota (1)
4. Bethlehem Academy
5. Mabel-Canton
6. Kenyon-Wanamingo
7. Badger/Greenbush-Middle River
8. MACCRAY
9. Spring Grove
10. BOLD
Also receiving votes: Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa; Heron Lake-Okabena/Fulda; Fillmore Central. Appearing on one ballot: Canby; Henning; Tracy-Milroy-Balaton