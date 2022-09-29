State Volleyball Poll: Willmar ranked second in Class AAA, MACCRAY and BOLD ranked in Class A – West Central Tribune

From the Minnesota Volleyball Coaches Association

(first-place votes in parentheses)

For the week ending Sept. 25, 2022.

Class AAAA

1. Wayzata (6)

2. Lakeville North (6)

3. Northfield (3)

4. Champlin Park

5. East Ridge

6. Lakeville South

7. Chaska

8. Rogers

9. Rosemount

10. Eagan

Also receiving votes: St. Michael-Albertville; Rochester Mayo; Andover. Appearing on one ballot: Centennial; Forest Lake; Maple Grove; Rochester Century.

Class AAA

1. Marshall (11)

2. Willmar

3. Kasson-Mantorville

4. Stewartville

5. Holy Angels (1)

6. Grand Rapids

7. Byron

8. Benilde-St. Margaret’s

9. AlexandriaT

10. DelanoT

10. New Prague

Also receiving votes: Mahtomedi. Appearing on one ballot: Detroit Lakes

Class AA

1. Nova Classical Academy (15)

2. Pequot Lakes (1)

3. Zumbrota-Mazeppa

4. Sauk Centre

5. Cannon Falls

6. Southwest Christian

7. Annandale

T8. Albany

T8. Watertown-Mayer

10. Jackson County Central

Also receiving votes: Belle Plaine; Caledonia; Concordia Academy; Norwood Young America.

Class A

1. Russell-Tyler-Ruthton (10)

2. Mayer Lutheran (2)

3. Minneota (1)

4. Bethlehem Academy

5. Mabel-Canton

6. Kenyon-Wanamingo

7. Badger/Greenbush-Middle River

8. MACCRAY

9. Spring Grove

10. BOLD

Also receiving votes: Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa; Heron Lake-Okabena/Fulda; Fillmore Central. Appearing on one ballot: Canby; Henning; Tracy-Milroy-Balaton