State Volleyball Poll: Willmar, MACCRAY, BOLD all remain ranked – West Central Tribune
Fom the Minnesota Volleyball Coaches Association
(first-place votes in parentheses)
For the week of Oct. 9:
Class AAAA
1. Champlin Park (12)
2. Lakeville North (3)
3. Wayzata
t4. East Ridge
t4. Northfield
6. Lakeville South
7. Chaska
8. Eagan
9. Rogers
10. St. Michael-Albertville
Also receiving votes: Rochester Century, Rochester Mayo, Rosemount.
Class AAA
1. Marshall (14)
2. Willmar
3. Kasson-Mantorville (1)
4. Holy Angels
5. Grand Rapids (1)
6. Stewartville
7. Benilde-St. Margaret’s
8. Mahtomedi
9. Byron
10. Alexandria
Also receiving votes: New Prague, Delano. Appearing on one ballot: Detroit Lakes.
Class AA
1. Nova Classical Academy (14)
2. Zumbrota-Mazeppa
3. Pequot Lakes
4. Sauk Centre
5. Southwest Christian
6. Cannon Falls
7. Annandale
8. Belle Plaine
9. Watertown-Mayer
10. Albany
Also receiving votes: Concordia-Roseville. Appearing on one ballot: Jackson County Central, Pipestone.
Class A
1. Russell-Tyler-Ruthton (12)
2. Mayer Lutheran
3. Minneota
4. Bethlehem Academy
5. Mabel-Canton
6. Kenyon-Wanamingo
7. Badger/Greenbush-Middle River
8. Spring Grove
9. MACCRAY
10. BOLD
Also receiving votes: Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa, Tracy-Milroy-Balaton, Ely. Appearing on one ballot: Heron Lake-Okabena/Fulda.