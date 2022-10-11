State Volleyball Poll: Willmar, MACCRAY, BOLD all remain ranked – West Central Tribune

Fom the Minnesota Volleyball Coaches Association

(first-place votes in parentheses)

For the week of Oct. 9:

Class AAAA

1. Champlin Park (12)

2. Lakeville North (3)

3. Wayzata

t4. East Ridge

t4. Northfield

6. Lakeville South

7. Chaska

8. Eagan

9. Rogers

10. St. Michael-Albertville

Also receiving votes: Rochester Century, Rochester Mayo, Rosemount.

Class AAA

1. Marshall (14)

2. Willmar

3. Kasson-Mantorville (1)

4. Holy Angels

5. Grand Rapids (1)

6. Stewartville

7. Benilde-St. Margaret’s

8. Mahtomedi

9. Byron

10. Alexandria

Also receiving votes: New Prague, Delano. Appearing on one ballot: Detroit Lakes.

Class AA

1. Nova Classical Academy (14)

2. Zumbrota-Mazeppa

3. Pequot Lakes

4. Sauk Centre

5. Southwest Christian

6. Cannon Falls

7. Annandale

8. Belle Plaine

9. Watertown-Mayer

10. Albany

Also receiving votes: Concordia-Roseville. Appearing on one ballot: Jackson County Central, Pipestone.

Class A

1. Russell-Tyler-Ruthton (12)

2. Mayer Lutheran

3. Minneota

4. Bethlehem Academy

5. Mabel-Canton

6. Kenyon-Wanamingo

7. Badger/Greenbush-Middle River

8. Spring Grove

9. MACCRAY

10. BOLD

Also receiving votes: Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa, Tracy-Milroy-Balaton, Ely. Appearing on one ballot: Heron Lake-Okabena/Fulda.