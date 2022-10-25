State Volleyball Poll: Willmar 2nd in final poll; MACCRAY, BOLD also ranked – West Central Tribune
From the Minnesota Volleyball Coaches Association
(first-place votes in parentheses)
Final poll. For the week of Oct. 23:
Class AAAA
1. Lakeville North (8)
2. Champlin Park (7)
3. Wayzata
4. Northfield (1)
5. East Ridge
6. Rogers
7. Lakeville South
8. Chaska
9. Eagan
10. St. Michael-Albertville
Also receiving votes: Rochester Mayo. Appearing on one ballot: Stillwater.
Class AAA
1. Marshall (14)
2. Willmar
3. Kasson-Mantorville
4. Grand Rapids
5. Benilde-St. Margaret’s
6. Stewartville
7. Holy Angels
8. Byron
9. New Prague
10. Mahtomedi
Also receiving votes: Delano.
Class AA
1. Nova Classical Academy (15)
2. Zumbrota-Mazeppa
3. Pequot Lakes
4. Southwest Christian
5. Sauk Centre
6. Cannon Falls
7. Annandale
8. Belle Plaine
9. Watertown-Mayer
10. Concordia Academy
Also receiving votes: Albany, Pipestone. Appearing on one ballot: Jackson County Central, Wadena-Deer Creek.
Class A
1. Minneota (12)
2. Russell-Tyler-Ruthton
3. Mayer Lutheran (2)
4. Bethlehem Academy
5. Mabel-Canton
6. Kenyon-Wanamingo
7. Badger/Greenbush-Middle River
8. MACCRAY
9. Spring Grove
10. BOLD
Also receiving votes: Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa, Ely. Appearing on one ballot: Henning, Heron Lake-Okabena/Fulda, Tracy-Milroy-Balaton.