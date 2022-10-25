State Volleyball Poll: Willmar 2nd in final poll; MACCRAY, BOLD also ranked – West Central Tribune

From the Minnesota Volleyball Coaches Association

(first-place votes in parentheses)

Final poll. For the week of Oct. 23:

Class AAAA

1. Lakeville North (8)

2. Champlin Park (7)

3. Wayzata

4. Northfield (1)

5. East Ridge

6. Rogers

7. Lakeville South

8. Chaska

9. Eagan

10. St. Michael-Albertville

Also receiving votes: Rochester Mayo. Appearing on one ballot: Stillwater.

Class AAA

1. Marshall (14)

2. Willmar

3. Kasson-Mantorville

4. Grand Rapids

5. Benilde-St. Margaret’s

6. Stewartville

7. Holy Angels

8. Byron

9. New Prague

10. Mahtomedi

Also receiving votes: Delano.

Class AA

1. Nova Classical Academy (15)

2. Zumbrota-Mazeppa

3. Pequot Lakes

4. Southwest Christian

5. Sauk Centre

6. Cannon Falls

7. Annandale

8. Belle Plaine

9. Watertown-Mayer

10. Concordia Academy

Also receiving votes: Albany, Pipestone. Appearing on one ballot: Jackson County Central, Wadena-Deer Creek.

Class A

1. Minneota (12)

2. Russell-Tyler-Ruthton

3. Mayer Lutheran (2)

4. Bethlehem Academy

5. Mabel-Canton

6. Kenyon-Wanamingo

7. Badger/Greenbush-Middle River

8. MACCRAY

9. Spring Grove

10. BOLD

Also receiving votes: Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa, Ely. Appearing on one ballot: Henning, Heron Lake-Okabena/Fulda, Tracy-Milroy-Balaton.