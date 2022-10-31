State Volleyball Day One October 31st – KIWARadio.com

The Iowa State Girls Volleyball Tournament begins a four-day run at a new site beginning Monday. This year the tournament moves to the Xtream Arena in Coralville, a suburb of Iowa City. Quarterfinals are set for Class 5A and 4A today with 1A, 2A and 3A on Tuesday.

Class 5A Quarterfinals

Court 1

Noon – #1 Iowa City Liberty (30-8) vs. #8 Urbandale (16-19)

2:00 pm – #4 Dowling Catholic (31-9) vs. #5 Ankeny Centennial (29-9)

Court 2

Noon – #2 Ankeny (35-4) vs. #7 West Des Moines Valley (21-10)

2:00 pm – #3 Pleasant Valley (27-6) vs. #6 Waukee Northwest (28-12)

Class 4A First Round

Court 1

4:00 pm – #1 Cedar Rapids Xavier (30-4) vs. #8 Bishop Heelan (24-14)

6:00 pm – #4 Indianola (37-6) vs. #5 Western Dubuque (24-10)

Court 2

4:00 pm – #2 North Scott (32-5) vs. #7 Bondurant-Farrar (24-10)

6:00 pm – #3 Marion (35-6) vs. #6 Clear Creek-Amana (32-10)

The 4A and 5A Semis will be on Wednesday