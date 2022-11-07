State Volleyball Consolation Games

Minden 3, North Bend Central 0: Minden picked up the third-place Trophy in Class C1, beating North Bend Central 25-22, 25-19, 25-23 on Saturday.

Mattie Kamery led the Whippets (34-4) with 12 kills and 17 set assists. Myla Emery had 11 kills and 17 assists. Emery and Milly Jacobsen had four ace serves apiece.

Kaitlyn Emanuel and Josie Cleveringa had 13 kills for NBC (31-3).

Oakland-Craig 3, Amherst 0: Oakland-Craig finished the year with a 29-10 record, beating Amherst for the third-place Trophy in Class C2. Brandi Helzer led Oakland-Craig with 10 kills and 16 digs.

Hannah Herrick finished with 13 kills and two blocks for Amherst (27-8).

Shelton 3, Humphrey St. Francis 1: Shelton’s Dru Niemack cut up the Humphrey St. Francis defense with 24 kills in the Bulldogs’ 25-22, 21-25, 25-22, 25-20 win in the Class D2 third-place game at the state tournament.

Sidney Gegg added 13 kills and seven blocks to the Bulldogs’ total. Jalyn Branson tallied 11 kills and five ace serves while Alia Gomez had four aces and 19 digs.

Kylee Wessel led Humphrey St. Francis (26-7) with 26 kills, two blocks and an ace serve.

Shelton ended the year with a 32-3 record while St. Francis finished 26-7.