State Volleyball (11/1): ACA moves on, Kuemper falls to Dike-New Hartford | Sports

(KMAland) — Ankeny Christian advanced while Kuemper Catholic saw their season come to an end at state volleyball on Tuesday.

CLASS 1A STATE QUARTERFINALS

Springville 25-25-25 Riverside 8-8-17

Riverside’s season came to an end in a state quarterfinal on Tuesday. Derek Martin has the full recap at our Local Sports News Page.

Ankeny Christian 25-25-25 Don Bosco 16-23-14

Carley Craighead had 13 kills and five digs while Katie Quick had a double-double with 25 assists and 11 digs. Macey Nehring added to the fun with eight kills and 11 digs, and Anne Weathers added six kills and seven digs. Riese Gjerde posted 11 digs in the sweep.

Other Class 1 State Quarterfinal Scores

AGWSR 25-11-25-25-15 North Tama 21-25-27-14-13

Gladbrook-Reinbeck 25-14-25-25 Holy Trinity Catholic 20-25-14-22

CLASS 2A STATE QUARTERFINALS

Dike-New Hartford 25-25-25 Kuemper Catholic 11-20-14

Lauren Boell led Kuemper’s efforts with five kills while Sophie Badding added four winners. Ashlyn Badding had eight assists and Kaylie Simons served two aces.

Other Class 2A State Quarterfinal Scores

Hinton 25-25-18-25 Denver 20-22-25-13

Western Christian 21-26-26-25 Sumner-Fredericksburg 25-24-24-18

Eddysville-Blakesburg-Fremont 25-11-25-25 Wapsie Valley 22-25-20-21

CLASS 3A STATE QUARTERFINALS

Des Moines Christian 26-23-25-25 Union 28-23-21-17

Sioux Center 25-25-25 West Liberty 13-13-13

Assumption 25-19-25-32 Osage 22-25-15-30

Mount Vernon 25-25-25 Unity Christian 17-17-15