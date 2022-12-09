State to fund volleyball courts upgrade | News, Sports, Jobs

ALPENA — Alpena County will reap a share of $1.9 million from the state’s Recreation Passport sales earmarked to boost public Recreation options, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources announced today.

The state awarded $150,000 to fund upgrades to volleyball courts at Mich-e-ke-wis Park in Alpena. The state tagged the Alpena County project as one of 14 selected from among 35 grant applications.

Since the Recreation Passport’s Inception in 2010, the state has awarded more than $16.5 million through the Recreation Passport grant program using 10% of revenues from the passports, which provide year-round access to Michigan’s state parks.

The remainder of passport sales revenue supports state Parks operation and maintenance, capital improvements, cultural and historic resources in state parks, forest recreation, and marketing and promotion.