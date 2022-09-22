State Soccer Polls: Willmar boys soccer ranked 8th in Class AA – West Central Tribune
From the Minnesota State High School Soccer Coaches Association
Class A
1. Minnehaha Academy
2. Holy Family Catholic
3. Providence Academy
4. Southwest Christian
5. Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa
6. St. Paul Academy
7. Rochester Lourdes
8. Breck
9. St. Paul Washington
10. St. Cloud Cathedral
Others receiving votes: Hiawatha Collegiate, St. Paul Humboldt, Legacy Christian
Class AA
1. Orono
2. Hill-Murray
3. Bloomington Kennedy
4. Worthington
5. DeLaSalle
6. Holy Angels
7. Benilde-St. Margaret’s
8. Willmar
9. Two Rivers
10. Columbia Heights
Others receiving votes: Richfield, Duluth Denfeld, St. Cloud Apollo
Class AAA
1. Stillwater
2. Wayzata
3. Andover
4. Edina
5. Maple Grove
6. Minnetonka
7. East Ridge
8. Woodbury
9. Cretin-Derham Hall
10. Eastview
Others receiving votes: Champlin Park, Robbinsdale Armstrong, St. Paul Central
Girls Soccer
From the Minnesota State High School Soccer Coaches Association
Class A
1. Minnehaha Academy
2. Southwest Christian
3. Breck
4. Rochester Lourdes
5. Providence Academy
6. St. Croix Lutheran
7. St. Paul Academy
8. St. Anthony Village
9. Watertown-Mayer
10. St. Croix Prep
Others receiving votes: Holy Family Catholic
Class AA
1. Holy Angels
2. Mahtomedi
3. Hill-Murray
4. Totino-Grace
5. St. Francis
6. Benilde-St. Margaret’s
7. Cloquet-Carlton
8. Mankato East
9. Byron
10. Simley
Others receiving votes: Henry Sibley, Alexandria, Mankato West
Class AAA
1. Stillwater
2. Wayzata
3. Rosmount
4. Blaine
5. Centennial
6. Minnetonka
7. Andover
8. Edina
9. Woodbury
10. White Bear Lake