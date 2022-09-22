State Soccer Polls: Willmar boys soccer ranked 8th in Class AA – West Central Tribune

From the Minnesota State High School Soccer Coaches Association

Class A

1. Minnehaha Academy
2. Holy Family Catholic
3. Providence Academy
4. Southwest Christian
5. Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa
6. St. Paul Academy
7. Rochester Lourdes
8. Breck
9. St. Paul Washington
10. St. Cloud Cathedral

Others receiving votes: Hiawatha Collegiate, St. Paul Humboldt, Legacy Christian

Class AA

1. Orono
2. Hill-Murray
3. Bloomington Kennedy
4. Worthington
5. DeLaSalle
6. Holy Angels
7. Benilde-St. Margaret’s
8. Willmar
9. Two Rivers
10. Columbia Heights

Others receiving votes: Richfield, Duluth Denfeld, St. Cloud Apollo

Class AAA

1. Stillwater
2. Wayzata
3. Andover
4. Edina
5. Maple Grove
6. Minnetonka
7. East Ridge
8. Woodbury
9. Cretin-Derham Hall
10. Eastview

Others receiving votes: Champlin Park, Robbinsdale Armstrong, St. Paul Central

Girls Soccer
From the Minnesota State High School Soccer Coaches Association

Class A

1. Minnehaha Academy
2. Southwest Christian
3. Breck
4. Rochester Lourdes
5. Providence Academy
6. St. Croix Lutheran
7. St. Paul Academy
8. St. Anthony Village
9. Watertown-Mayer
10. St. Croix Prep

Others receiving votes: Holy Family Catholic

Class AA

1. Holy Angels

2. Mahtomedi

3. Hill-Murray

4. Totino-Grace

5. St. Francis

6. Benilde-St. Margaret’s

7. Cloquet-Carlton

8. Mankato East

9. Byron

10. Simley

Others receiving votes: Henry Sibley, Alexandria, Mankato West

Class AAA

1. Stillwater

2. Wayzata

3. Rosmount

4. Blaine

5. Centennial

6. Minnetonka

7. Andover

8. Edina

9. Woodbury

10. White Bear Lake

