State Soccer Poll: Willmar boys jump to fourth in final rankings – West Central Tribune
From the Minnesota State High School Soccer Coaches Association
Week of Oct. 10 (final rankings)
Class A
1. Holy Family Catholic
2. Southwest Christian
3. Minnehaha Academy
4. Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa
5. St. Paul Academy
6. Providence Academy
7. Rochester Lourdes
8. St. Cloud Cathedral
9. Breck
10. Winona Cotter
Others receiving votes: Hiawatha Collegiate, Legacy Christian Academy.
Class AA
1. Hill-Murray
2. Orono
3. Columbia Heights
4. Willmar
5. Mound-Westonka
6. Bloomington Kennedy
7. Cloquet/Esko/Carlton
8. St. Cloud Apollo
9. Worthington
10. Holy Angels
Others receiving votes: Winona, Duluth Denfeld, Benilde-St. Margaret’s.
Class AAA
1. Stillwater
2. Maple Grove
3. Wayzata
4. Woodbury
5. Edina
6. East Ridge
7. Minnetonka
8. Rochester Mayo
9. Eastview
10. Robbinsdale Armstrong
Others receiving votes: Andover.
From the Minnesota State High School Soccer Coaches Association
Class A
1. Minnehaha Academy
2. Providence Academy
3. Holy Family Catholic
4. Breck
5. St. Croix Lutheran
6. Southwest Christian
7. Rochester Lourdes
8. Esko
9. St. Anthony
10. Spectrum
Others receiving votes: St. Croix Prep.
Class AA
1. Mahtomedi
2. Holy Angels
3. Benilde-St. Margaret’s
4. Hill-Murray
5. Mankato East
6. Totino-Grace
7. St. Francis
8. Alexandria
9. Byron
10. Cloquet/Carlton
Others receiving votes: Two Rivers, Monticello.
Class AAA
1. Wayzata
2. Rosemount
3. Stillwater
4. Minnetonka
5. Andover
6. Woodbury
7. Blaine
8. Centennial
9. Chanhassen
10. Mounds View
Others receiving votes: Champlin Park, White Bear Lake, Maple Grove.