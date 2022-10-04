State Soccer Poll: Willmar boys drop to seventh in Class AA – West Central Tribune
From the Minnesota State High School Soccer Coaches Association
Class A
1. Holy Family Catholic
2. Minnehaha Academy
3. Southwest Christian
4. Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa
5. St. Paul Academy
6. Rochester Lourdes
7. Providence Academy
8. Breck
9. St. Cloud Cathedral
10. Hiawatha Collegiate
Others receiving votes: Winona Cotter, St. Croix Lutheran.
Class AA
1. Orono
2. Hill-Murray
3. Bloomington Kennedy
4. Columbia Heights
5. Mound-Westonka
6. St. Cloud Apollo
7. Willmar
8. Worthington
9. Benilde-St. Margaret’s
10. DeLaSalle
Others receiving votes: Cloquet/Esko/Carlton, Winona, Holy Angels.
Class AAA
1. Wayzata
2. Stillwater
3. Maple Grove
4. Woodbury
5. Minnetonka
6. Andover
7. Edina
8. East Ridge
9. Rochester Mayo
10. Robbinsdale Armstrong
Others receiving votes: Cretin-Derham Hall, Eastview, St. Paul Central.
From the Minnesota State High School Soccer Coaches Association
Class A
1. Minnehaha Academy
2. Providence Academy
3. Southwest Christian
4. Breck
5. Holy Family Catholic
6. Rochester Lourdes
7. St. Croix Lutheran
8. St. Anthony Village
9. Spectrum
T10. Esko
T10. St. Croix Prep
Others receiving votes: None.
Class AA
1. Holy Angels
2. Mahtomedi
3. Hill-Murray
4. Benilde-St. Margaret’s
5. Mankato East
6. Totino-Grace
7. St. Francis
8. Cloquet/Carlton
9. Alexandria
10. Byron
Others receiving votes: Monticello.
Class AAA
1. Wayzata
2. Rosemount
3. Stillwater
4. Woodbury
5. Andover
6. Minnetonka
7. Blaine
8. Centennial
9. Edina
10. Chanhassen
Others receiving votes: White Bear Lake.