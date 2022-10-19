State representatives tour San Pedro’s arts, entertainment district – Daily Breeze

Members of the state’s Joint Committee on the Arts were in San Pedro as part of Tours for Arts & Entertainment Districts that could lead to budget funding decisions coming up. They took the trolley to a few sports, including Angel’s Gate Cultural Center, Grand Annex, a downtown arts gallery, and finished at the Cabillio Aquarium Tuesday, October 18, 2022. (Photo by Chuck Bennett, Contributing Photographer)

Members of the state’s Joint Committee on the Arts were in San Pedro as part of Tours for Arts & Entertainment Districts that could lead to budget funding decisions coming up. They took the trolley to a few sports, including Angel’s Gate Cultural Center, Grand Annex, a downtown arts gallery, and finished at the Cabillio Aquarium Tuesday, October 18, 2022. (Photo by Chuck Bennett, Contributing Photographer)

Members of the state’s Joint Committee on the Arts were in San Pedro as part of Tours for Arts & Entertainment Districts that could lead to budget funding decisions coming up. They took the trolley to a few sports, including Angel’s Gate Cultural Center, Grand Annex, a downtown arts gallery, and finished at the Cabillio Aquarium Tuesday, October 18, 2022. (Photo by Chuck Bennett, Contributing Photographer)

Members of the state’s Joint Committee on the Arts were in San Pedro as part of Tours for Arts & Entertainment Districts that could lead to budget funding decisions coming up. They took the trolley to a few sports, including Angel’s Gate Cultural Center, Grand Annex, a downtown arts gallery, and finished at the Cabillio Aquarium Tuesday, October 18, 2022. (Photo by Chuck Bennett, Contributing Photographer)

Members of the state’s Joint Committee on the Arts were in San Pedro as part of Tours for Arts & Entertainment Districts that could lead to budget funding decisions coming up. They took the trolley to a few sports, including Angel’s Gate Cultural Center, Grand Annex, a downtown arts gallery, and finished at the Cabillio Aquarium Tuesday, October 18, 2022. (Photo by Chuck Bennett, Contributing Photographer)

Members of the state’s Joint Committee on the Arts were in San Pedro as part of Tours for Arts & Entertainment Districts that could lead to budget funding decisions coming up. They took the trolley to a few sports, including Angel’s Gate Cultural Center, Grand Annex, a downtown arts gallery, and finished at the Cabillio Aquarium Tuesday, October 18, 2022. (Photo by Chuck Bennett, Contributing Photographer)

Members of the state’s Joint Committee on the Arts were in San Pedro as part of Tours for Arts & Entertainment Districts that could lead to budget funding decisions coming up. They took the trolley to a few sports, including Angel’s Gate Cultural Center, Grand Annex, a downtown arts gallery, and finished at the Cabillio Aquarium Tuesday, October 18, 2022. (Photo by Chuck Bennett, Contributing Photographer)

Members of the state’s Joint Committee on the Arts took a tour of the Waterfront Arts and Entertainment District in San Pedro on Tuesday, Oct. 18.

The district, designated as one of 14 in the state in 2017, has completed its five-year pilot program and is potentially in line to receive additional funding from the state.

The partners of the San Pedro Arts and Cultural District — Grand Vision Foundation, The San Pedro Waterfront Arts District, the Cabrillo Marine Aquarium, Councilman Joe Busciano’s office and Angels Gate Cultural Center — Hosted the legislative delegation.

That delegation was from the Assembly Committee on Arts, Entertainment, Sports, Tourism and Internet Media, along with the joint Legislative Committee on the Arts.

The group of more than 30 visitors — led by Assembly Arts Committee chairwoman Tasha Boerner Horvath, D-Encinitas, and state Sen. Ben Allen, D-Redondo Beach, chairman of the joint arts committee — received a comprehensive-yet-quick tour of cultural points of interest in San Pedro.

Among the spots visited by lawmakers were Angel’s Gate Cultural Center, an art gallery in downtown San Pedro and the Cabrillo Marine Aquarium. Little Tokyo is the only other designated California arts district within the city of Los Angeles.