State regrants program available for those looking to create art in NNY communities | Arts and Entertainment

POTSDAM — Anyone looking to create community-based art can apply for the Statewide Community Regrants Program administered by SLC Arts.

The program offers funds to individuals, nonprofits, or municipalities looking to create art that benefits the community.

“It’s really open to a large number of individuals and organizations,” said Alicia Murphy, Grants and services manager for SLC Arts.

There are three different grants, she said.

The first is the Individual Artist Grant, which must fund an original work that engages the community somehow. The reward request for that ranges between $1,000 and $2,500.

The second is the Community Arts Grant, which must include a public arts experience. That reward ranges from $300 to $5,000.

The third is the Arts Education Grant, which must provide learning experiences for either K-12 public school students or community-based learners of all ages. That award also ranges from $300 to $5,000.

“It’s a $4 million state program, and they use regional arts organizations such as Ours to distribute the money on a local level,” Ms. Murphy said.

“We cover St. Lawrence, Jefferson, and Lewis counties,” she said, “but if someone in Franklin County is interested we can hook them up with the right information over there.”

In the past, she said, these Grants have commissioned the creation of new works such as paintings, musical scores, and community murals.

“There has to be a community element to it, though, such as an exhibition,” Ms. Murphy said.

The Community Arts Grant is the bulk of what they fund, and that money has been used to host community concert series, children’s theater, Poetry slams and more.

“It’s for those larger community experiences that Fosters creative communities,” Ms. Murphy said.

The application deadline is Dec. 15. First-time applicants must either attend an information session or meet with Ms. Murphy before sending an application. Information sessions will be held at 10 am Monday over Zoom and 11 am Dec. 5 at SLC Arts, 6 Raymond St., Potsdam.

For more information or to apply, visit slcartscouncil.org/grants.