State-ranked Washington girls basketball boasts talent, depth

WASHINGTON — Early morning hoop sessions have become chemistry-building exercises for Washington.

Claire McDougall and Avery Tibbs are consistently making 5:30 am Appearances at the Five Points Washington gymnasium. The senior and freshman pair are making sure the work put in now translates to success as the season progresses.

“For her to get reps in, get practice in, build up that confidence,” McDougall said of her younger teammate. “I just think that’s really important. That’s the biggest thing I’m looking for, especially with her.

“She’s one of the best shooters I’ve ever seen playing basketball — probably the best shooter in the 309.”

That’s high praise for a first-time varsity player from the veteran all-stater.

