State-ranked Washington girls basketball boasts talent, depth

WASHINGTON — Early morning hoop sessions have become chemistry-building exercises for Washington.

Claire McDougall and Avery Tibbs are consistently making 5:30 am Appearances at the Five Points Washington gymnasium. The senior and freshman pair are making sure the work put in now translates to success as the season progresses.

“For her to get reps in, get practice in, build up that confidence,” McDougall said of her younger teammate. “I just think that’s really important. That’s the biggest thing I’m looking for, especially with her.

“She’s one of the best shooters I’ve ever seen playing basketball — probably the best shooter in the 309.”

That’s high praise for a first-time varsity player from the veteran all-stater.

But those extra practices seem to be paying early dividends for the Panthers. Washington (11-1) heads into the State Farm Classic as the second seed and ranked No. 4 statewide among Class 3A girls basketball programs by The Associated Press.

Washington is carrying over to this season momentum from last season’s Sectional title game appearance. Losing to Morton for a third time during the 2021-2022 campaign boiled down to three things, according to McDougall: Lack of communication, lack of teamwork and playing individual basketball.

“I know what it takes to get that far,” the 6-foot Bradley signee said, “and I know exactly what we need to improve on to take the next step. When we really pull together and work as a team, we can do some pretty crazy things. …

“When we all play together, we’re unstoppable. Communication, 100 percent, makes us a stronger team. When seniors, upperclassmen start talking, the freshmen start talking, that’s when we work well, that’s when we mesh our best, especially on the defense.”

Take Tuesday’s 55-38 win over Dunlap as moving in the right direction.

The Panthers rallied after trailing 13-2 after Dunlap made his first seven shots. Washington’s defense made the right adjustments and allowed the Eagles only 11 second-half points.

“We are relentless on the defense,” Washington Coach Kim Barth said. “… We never put our heads down when things weren’t going our way.”

Tibbs scored a game-high 16 points with McDougall adding 14 points and six rebounds. Junior Emma Heidbreder chipped in 11 and seven rebounds.

Barth plays four freshmen, including starter Becca McDougall, Claire’s younger sister. The seventh-year Coach emphasizes almost daily to her first-year players that the upperclassmen have the opportunity to learn from the “best group of seniors.”

“We’re just trying to be patient with them and use those teachable moments,” Barth said, “so when we get in these big games, we can be better.”

As a 5-foot-7 guard, Tibbs came into high school with many of the attributes associated with an experienced varsity player. She has great composure, finds rebounds for a smaller guard – she had five against Dunlap – and displays excellent court vision.

Plus, she can shoot, hitting 4 of 7 3-pointers versus the visiting Eagles.

“The kids want her to shoot the ball,” Barth said. “They believe in her. They’re confident in her and I’ve told her, ‘You don’t play like a freshman.’”

Claire McDougall and senior Carly Vaughn get the credit for helping bring her along, Tibbs says.

“They really push me to be the best that I can be,” she said, “and my confidence keeps going up from their guidance.

“I really have to step up to the occasion. Whatever adversity we go through as a team, we need to step up and know what to do.”

A run to the state Finals by Washington is among the possible outcomes. Barth says her squad has the depth she didn’t have last postseason. She doesn’t see a decline when making substitutions. In fact, her second unit enters with increased energy.

More than anything, though, Barth knows it takes baby steps to repeat last season’s run.

“We’re not looking ahead to more than one game,” she said. “When it comes to the postseason, it’s 0-0. Any given night anybody can beat anybody. It’s do or die time.”

