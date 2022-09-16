State-ranked UL nets another volleyball Sweep | News, Sports, Jobs

MORRISTOWN — Union Local picked up another sweep Thursday evening, toppling Bellaire by scores of 25-10, 25-11 and 25-13.

The Jets were led by senior standout Torre Kildow, who had 17 kills and eight digs. Sophomore Ella Pietranton had six kills and two digs. Olivia Wortman had five kills, while Laken Vinskovich had five kills and three digs. Julie Broussard added 25 digs. Alli Briggs had three kills and four digs.

The Big Reds were led by Gianna Schmidt’s five kills and five digs. Brooklyn Zonker had four kills. Zara Harveth had two kills and four digs. Gracelyn Maupin added eight digs and seven assists.

Indian Creek sweeps Harrison

CADIZ — The Redskins Avenged an earlier loss by sweeping the Huskies by scores of 25-22, 25-15 and 25-15.

The Huskies were led by Nadia Tweedy’s seven kills. Olivia Tonkovich added 13 assists. Maddy Butler posted 21 kills, while Danica Rensi added eight points and Tweedy also had two blocks.

Whg. Central sweeps Shadyside

SHADYSIDE — The Tigers fell victim to a sweep at the hands of the Maroon Knights by scores of 25-5, 25-17 and 25-21.

Senior standout Gentry Brown continued her strong season with 11 kills, eight digs and two aces. Bayleigh Harman had eight assists.

Nicole Reasbeck led the Knights with 17 kills, six aces and eight digs. Kamryn Conners had 13 kills and 11 digs while Lainey Peters handed out 15 assists, Alexis Hood had 12 assists and Gabby Leadbitter was credited with 16 digs.

Barnesville sweeps Buckeye Local

BARNESVILLE – The hosts prevailed by scores of 25-14, 25-15 and 25-19 against the Panthers.

Leading the winners were Ava NcFarland with 32 assists, 12 digs, 10 points and four kills, while Halle Markovich charted 18 kills, five digs and a trio of points. Kynlie Cline had 19 digs and 11 points and Ellie Thompson finished with 17 points, 10 kills, five digs and four aces.

BOYS GOLF

Panthers top Tigers

YORKVILLE – Buckeye Local outshot Shadyside 181-192 at the Bec-Wood course.

The Panthers’ Aiden Polanski fired a 40 for medalist honors. The Tigers’ Luke Bell was runner-up with a 44.