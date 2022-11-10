State quarterfinal volleyball in Class A, B and C1

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) – Friday’s semifinals are set in the state’s biggest class. Papillion-La Vista South will see their cross town Rival one more time in a Class A semifinal. Papillion-La Vista beat Lincoln East in four sets, the Titans beat Marian in three sets. In the bottom of the bracket Millard West came back to force a fifth set against Lincoln Southwest after losing the first two, but the Silver Hawks won in that fifth and final set. They will play Westside in the other semifinal Friday, the Warriors beat Gretna in four sets.

Big comeback by Millard West to force a fifth set after losing the first two, Lincoln Southwest though wins the fifth decisively in the state quarterfinal, more Tonight on this one and all of Class A Tonight @WOWT6News pic.twitter.com/b0bxaTpwa3 — Joe Nugent (@joenuge) November 3, 2022

All four top seeds advance in Class A, same as Class B. Elkhorn North will play Bennington after the Wolves beat Northwest in three sets and the Badgers beat Seward in four sets. In the other semifinal, the seven-time Defending state Champs Skutt Catholic will play Norris. The Skyhawks beat Waverly in four sets.

In Class C1 Douglas County West made its first state appearance, Minden beat the Falcons in three sets. Also North Bend Central beat Adams Central in three sets.

